Maharashtra: 30-year-old woman found dead; unidentified person booked for strangulating her in Thane

An unidentified person was booked by the police after a 30-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death and her body was found to be dumped on a hillock at Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the body of the woman was found in the bushes in Kakole village on June 19, following which a case of accidental death was registered, senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station (Ulhasnagar division) Ashok Bhagat said.

"The body was then sent for a post-mortem, which confirmed that the woman was strangulated to death. After that, a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against an unidentified person," he said.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be known and efforts are on to nab the accused, he added, as per the PTI.

Man kills paramour; held in Palghar

The Palghar Police in Maharashtra have arrested a man for allegedly killing a 32-year-old married woman he was in a relationship with at a village in Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The suspect was identified as Shekar Kadam. He was arrested for strangling the woman on Monday at Phoolpada in Virar, senior police inspector Vijay Pawar told PTI.

The action against the suspect was taken based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's husband.

"The woman and her husband resided with their two children, while the accused had been living with his wife and daughter near the victim's house since the last few years," the official said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Over the time, the suspect started frequenting the victim's house, due to which her husband started doubting her character. He then asked his wife not to meet Shekhar Kadam. When the latter got to know about it, he threatened him, they added.

The complainant said that his wife also told him about her love affair with the accused, an official said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

As per the FIR, the accused went to the victim's house on Monday afternoon and was there till evening, during which they quarrelled and he allegedly strangulated her to death, the police official said.

(with PTI inputs)