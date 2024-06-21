The suspect and his gang members were accused of breaking into cars and stealing laptops and cash among other things, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Man wanted by UP police arrested in Palghar x 00:00

A history-sheeter wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district, local police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The suspect was identified as Rahimulla Ibrahim Ansari (32), against whom two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered at Kotwali police station in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly on the run for two years, said an official, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He and his gang members were accused of breaking into cars and stealing laptops and cash among other things, the official said.

As witnesses were not ready to testify against them, UP police had registered cases against the gang members under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, in 2022.

The Prayagraj unit of the UP police's Special Task Force (STF) got a tip that he was living in Chinchoti village near Vasai, over 60 km from Mumbai, following which local police and STF nabbed Ansari from Sadi Compound on Wednesday, the police official said, as per the PTI.

The suspect was was handed over to UP police, the official added.

He had also been allegedly named in 27 cases registered in 2016 at Tulinj, Nalasopara, Arnala, Manickpur, Vasai and Virar police stations in Palghar district, he said, the news agency reported.

Six booked for cheating Mira Road trader of Rs 25 lakh

Meanwhile, At least six persons were booked for allegedly cheating a trader of Rs 25 lakh in Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday, according to the PTI.

The six accused, between June last year and June 2024, lured him into partnering in a flour mill business and cheated him after he invested Rs 24.98 lakh, the Mira Road police station official said.

He identified the accused as Riku alias Avinash Phatak, Sishodia alias Manish Thakur, Ashraf Chowdhari, Jamal Ansari, Ashish Mishra and Jagarti Manish Choudhari.

They have been charged under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 420 (cheating) 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), the official added.

(with PTI inputs)