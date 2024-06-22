Thane: Man booked for defrauding businessman of Rs 20 lakh

The offense was committed between November 2022 and 2024. The complaint was lodged by the businessman, Veerdhaval Ghag.

Representative Image. File Photo

Police have registered a case against a man in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly defrauding a 69-year-old businessman for almost Rs 20 lakh in the supply of machines and rides for children in the game zone, an official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The offense was committed between November 2022 and 2024, he said.

The official of the Naupada police station said the complaint was lodged by the businessman, Veerdhaval Ghag. The police reportedly registered the case on Thursday against the accused based on the complaint under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), reported PTI.

"The complainant had placed an order for some machines worth Rs 22 lakh for the children's game zone. But as per the complaint, the material supplied by the accused was used and not new," he told PTI.

