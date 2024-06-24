He hanged himself in his house in Garibacha Wada around 8 p.m. on June 22.

Representative Image. File Photo

Listen to this article Dombivali: Man suffering from bipolar disorder ends life x 00:00

A 19-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official told PTI on Monday.

According to the Vishnu Nagar police station official, he hanged himself in his house in Garibacha Wada around 8 p.m. on June 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

"His father has told us the deceased suffered from bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment. He would often be distressed about growing old," the official told PTI.

An accidental death report has been filed," he added.

Debt-ridden man ends life by jumping into creek in Thane.

Earlier on Sunday, June 17, a 35-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a creek in Maharashtra’s Thane city, the police told PTI.

Bablu Vishwakarma, a resident of Indira Nagar in the Wagle Estate area, jumped into the Kharigaon creek in Kalwa from the Saket bridge at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management regional chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, fire personnel and the disaster management cell team members launched a search, which was halted later at night.

The search resumed at around 7 a.m. on Sunday, and the body was located and fished out of the waters after four hours, a police officer said.

The deceased was reportedly under heavy debt and was depressed, so he resorted to the extreme step, a police official said.

The Kalwa police have sent the body for a postmortem, and as of now, a case of accidental death has been registered, he said.

Earlier, the police received information that two people, including a woman, had jumped into the creek from the Saket bridge.

The Kalwa police confirmed on Sunday that only one person jumped into the creek, and his body was recovered.

Five-year-old boy drowns in water-filled pit.

A 5-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit in the Mira Bhayander area of Maharashtra's Thane district, reported PTI, citing a police official on Saturday.

As per an official, the incident happened on Friday at Jijamata Udayan in Pendkar Pada when he was playing with other children.

"They got access to the pit through a broken wall in the park. He drowned sometime later. The pit was dug by a contractor who was given the work of erecting a biogas plant there. The parents took the body only after a police case was registered," the official said.

As per the PTI report, no one has been arrested in the case registered under Indian Penal Code Section 304A, the Kashimira police station official added.

(With inputs from PTI)