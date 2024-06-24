Thane: Ceiling plaster of building falls; no casualty reported

The incident took place at Kisan Nagar in Wagle Estate. The ceiling plaster of the building's second floor gallery fell at around 7 am.

A portion of the ceiling plaster of a four-storey building, which had been classified as 'dangerous', collapsed in Thane city of Maharashtra on Monday morning, civic officials told PTI. The incident took place at Kisan Nagar in Wagle Estate, reported PTI.

No person was reportedly injured in the incident.

As reported by the PTI, the ceiling plaster of the building's second floor gallery fell at around 7 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team reportedly rushed to the spot for removing the debris.

Tadvi said the 45-year-old building having 56 tenements was classified as 'dangerous' after an inspection. Its occupants had been asked to carry out repairs without vacating the premises.

Tadvi further said, the building's columns have also developed cracks at some places.

Earlier on Saturday, a metal roof on the terrace of a building fell in Thane injuring nine children, two of which have sustained serious injuried, reported PTI citing official.

The incident took place amid heavy rains on Friday night. As per the PTI report, the children who were injured were playing football in Gawand Baug ground nearby when the metal roof fell on them, he said.

"Six of them are hospitalised. The condition of two of them is serious," he said.

Local MLA Pratap Sarnaik visited the spot and said all efforts will be taken to ensure proper treatment of the children.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai on June 17 afternoon, officials said, reported by PTI.

An official said there was so far no report of any casualty.

The blaze erupted at around 1 pm in the building located on Chakala Street in Masjid area and was confined to its third and fourth floors, the official told PTI.

After receiving information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed the spot and started the rescue and fire-fighting operation, the official said.

So far, no person was reported to be injured, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to ascertained, he said.