Indian stock markets opened with a sharp rally as hopes of easing US-China trade tensions lifted investor sentiment. Sensex and Nifty registered strong gains after the US hinted at temporary tariff relief in key sectors

Indian stock markets surged at the opening bell on Tuesday, buoyed by renewed global optimism and growing hopes that trade tensions between the United States and China may ease following recent statements from the US administration.

The BSE Sensex soared by 1,679.20 points, or 2.23 per cent, opening at 76,836.46, while the NSE Nifty 50 index leapt 539.80 points, or 2.36 per cent, to start the session at 23,368.35. The bullish sentiment followed signals from Washington suggesting temporary tariff relief, which investors view as a step towards a potential resolution in the long-standing trade dispute.

According to ANI, global cues turned significantly positive after US President Donald Trump hinted at further concessions in the ongoing tariff row, particularly in the semiconductor and electronics sectors. Market watchers believe this could be the beginning of a broader détente between the US and China.

Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, told ANI, “Indian markets are determined to see the positives today. The worst of Trump Tariff Tantrums is perhaps over, at least for 90 days at the worst. Markets will look at earnings and management guidance for clarity through the Trump Policy Uncertainty. India stands out as a strong structural domestic story and should attract some FPI flows once the Trump Policy is crystallised.”

As per ANI, the recent move by US customs to temporarily exempt key consumer and industrial electronics – including semiconductors – from tariffs played a crucial role in lifting market sentiment. Although US Commerce Secretary later clarified that the relief is short-term, and Trump confirmed new semiconductor tariffs could be introduced as early as next week, markets still reacted with optimism.

On Monday, global equity markets mirrored the positive sentiment. Major indices in Asia, Europe and the US ended higher. Big Tech stocks in the US also rallied sharply, with several gaining over 6 per cent in pre-market trading.

In India, the market confidence remained strong despite tight liquidity conditions in March. As per ANI reports, retail investors continued to support equity mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs), with over Rs 25,000 crore invested during the month.

While Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on 11 April, withdrawing Rs 2,519 crore, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) stepped in with a net investment of Rs 3,759 crore, providing a buffer against foreign outflows.

According to ANI, several Indian corporates are expected to announce their March quarter results today. These include ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, GM Breweries, MRP Agro, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel and Datacom, and Delta Industrial Resources.

Asian markets also reflected the upbeat mood. Taiwan’s weighted index rose over 1.6 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.79 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.88 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched up by 0.07 per cent.

In the US, all three key indices closed in the green on Monday. The Dow Jones rose by 0.78 per cent, NASDAQ by 0.64 per cent, and the S&P 500 by 0.79 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)