Train services on Western Railway’s Mumbai Suburban section have resumed following a block for bridge reconstruction. Another block is scheduled tonight, affecting Up and Down Slow and Fast lines.

Train services on all lines, including the Up and Down tracks of Western Railway’s Mumbai Suburban section, have been restored following a major block undertaken last night. The block, carried out during the intervening night of 24 and 25 January 2025, was necessitated for the reconstruction of the south abutment of Bridge No. 20, located between Mahim and Bandra stations.

The Western Railway has confirmed that the work was successfully completed within the designated timeframe, ensuring the resumption of train operations on all affected lines. Commuters are advised that another block is scheduled for tonight, 25 January 2025, extending into the early hours of 26 January 2025.

The planned block timings are as follows:

From 23:00 hrs to 08:30 hrs: Up and Down Slow lines and Down Fast line.

From 23:00 hrs to 07:30 hrs: Up Fast line.

Passengers are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and stay updated through Western Railway’s official channels.

Further updates regarding train schedules and any potential disruptions will be provided as necessary.

Mumbai: Western Railway imposes 3-day mega block for bridge reconstruction

Western Railway has announced major blocks on the nights of January 24/25 (Friday/Saturday) and January 25/26 (Saturday/Sunday) to facilitate the rebuilding of the south abutment of Bridge No. 20, located between Mahim and Bandra stations. The block will affect both slow and fast suburban services on these days.

Block details

The scheduled blocks will operate as follows:

24th/25th January (Friday/Saturday):

From 23:00 hrs to 08:30 hrs on UP and DOWN Slow lines.

From 00:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs on the DOWN Fast line.

25th/26th January (Saturday/Sunday):

From 23:00 hrs to 08:30 hrs on UP and DOWN Slow and DOWN Fast lines.

From 23:00 hrs to 07:30 hrs on the UP Fast line.

Repercussions on Services: 24th/25th January (Friday/Saturday)

Last slow service to Virar:

The final slow local towards Virar will depart Churchgate at 23:58 hrs.

Diversion of slow services:

All slow services departing Churchgate after 23:00 hrs will run on the fast line between Mumbai Central and Santacruz, skipping stops at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim, and Khar Road.

Similarly, slow services originating from Virar, Bhayandar, and Borivali after 23:00 hrs will operate on the fast line between Santacruz and Mumbai Central, bypassing the same stations.

Fast line operations:

Services between Churchgate and Dadar will operate exclusively on the fast lines during the block.

Harbour line services:

Certain Western and Central Railway services between Goregaon and Bandra will be diverted to the Harbour lines.

Service curtailments:

On Saturday morning, slow and fast services originating from Virar, Nallasopara, Vasai Road, Bhayandar, and Borivali will terminate at Andheri.

First Fast Train: Virar to Churchgate at 05:47 hrs, arriving at Churchgate at 07:05 hrs.

First DOWN Fast Train: Churchgate to Virar at 06:14 hrs.

First DOWN Slow Train: Churchgate to Bhayandar at 08:03 hrs.

Cancellations:

Approximately 127 suburban services will be cancelled, with 60 services partially cancelled.

Repercussions on Services: 25th/26th January (Saturday/Sunday)

Fast line operations:

Similar to the previous night, services between Churchgate and Dadar will run on the fast lines.

Service terminations:

Both slow and fast services originating from Virar, Nallasopara, Vasai Road, Bhayandar, and Borivali will terminate at Andheri.

Some services between Goregaon and Bandra will operate on the Harbour lines.

Last locals before block:

UP Fast Line: Virar to Churchgate departing Virar at 22:07 hrs.

UP Slow Line: Borivali to Churchgate departing Borivali at 22:22 hrs.

DOWN Fast Line: Churchgate to Borivali departing Churchgate at 22:33 hrs.

DOWN Slow Line: Churchgate to Bhayandar departing Churchgate at 22:26 hrs (extended to Virar).

First trains after block:

DOWN Fast Line: Churchgate to Virar at 08:35 hrs.

DOWN Slow Line: Churchgate to Borivali at 08:35 hrs.

UP Fast Line: Virar to Churchgate at 07:38 hrs.

UP Slow Line: Virar to Churchgate at 07:35 hrs.

Cancellations:

Approximately 150 suburban services will be cancelled, with 90 services partially cancelled.

Passenger advisory

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and check updates using the m-Indicator app or other railway platforms to avoid inconvenience.

These blocks are essential for the rebuilding and maintenance work to ensure safer travel in the future. Western Railway regrets the inconvenience caused to commuters during this period.