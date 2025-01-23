Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation demolishes 34 illegal buildings in Nalasopara as part of a court-ordered drive. The action affects over 1,000 families living in unauthorised structures on land reserved for a dumping ground and STP plant.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has demolished 34 unauthorised buildings in Nalasopara following directives from the Bombay High Court. The buildings, located in Agrawal Nagari, were constructed on land reserved for a dumping ground and a sewage treatment plant (STP). This action is part of a larger drive to clear illegal encroachments across the region.

The demolition, which began on January 23, has led to significant distress for over 1,000 families who had been residing in these structures for years. Despite their long-standing settlement, these residents were served notices by the VVMC, instructing them to vacate the properties by January 22, 2025, as the land is designated for vital public infrastructure projects.

In response to the operation, over 400 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents. The demolition is being carried out in stages, with more buildings set to be removed on January 24, 27, and 28, in compliance with the Bombay High Court’s ruling.

The illegal buildings that were demolished are located primarily in Laxmi Nagar and Agarwal Nagari, areas in Nalasopara East. These constructions were found to be occupying land meant for municipal utilities, including the proposed dumping ground and STP plant.

Mohan Sankhe, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of Vasai Virar City Corporation, confirmed that a total of 34 buildings, including 21 flats, were affected. He explained that the action is being taken to clear land reserved for critical civic projects, including the dumping ground, which is vital for the city’s waste management.

Earlier in January, a similar anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Pune’s Wakad and Dange Chowk areas, where the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) demolished unauthorised constructions.

The ongoing demolitions in Nalasopara mark an effort to curb illegal construction activities, which continue to be a challenge for urban planning and development in Maharashtra. The VVMC is following the Bombay High Court's instructions to remove all such encroachments in the affected areas.

According to ANI reports, the ongoing demolition drive is expected to continue until all illegal structures are removed, ensuring that the land is returned to its intended use for public services and infrastructure. This will also address the growing concerns over improper land use in urban areas, as well as the challenges posed by illegal construction.