The demolition at Nalasopara. File Pic/Hanif Patel

A renewed drive to demolish unauthorised buildings, constructed on a huge plot reserved for a dumping ground and sewage treatment plant (STP), in Agrawal Nagari in Nalasopara is expected to take place today.

On November 28, seven out of 41 unauthorised structures were demolished after the residents were evicted following a court order. However, the demolition drive was halted due to strong opposition from the residents, who did not get any relief from the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, scores of civic as well as police officials are ready to execute the court order with heavy machinery including backhoe machines and other equipment required for digging and lifting the debris.

The civic officials have also deployed ambulances and fire engines on the demolition site.

Sources in Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police told mid-day that ‘prohibitory orders’ have been imposed in the area where around 500 cops have been deployed with their safety gears to enforce law and order at the demolition site, where ‘political interference is expected to halt the drive again,’ said a few local activists.