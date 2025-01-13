Breaking News
Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation pipeline bursts after being hit by unidentified vehicle

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation pipeline bursts after being hit by unidentified vehicle

Updated on: 13 January,2025 05:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Pic/Hanif Patel

Thousands of litres of water were wasted due to a pipeline burst near the Fatherwadi petrol pump in Vasai on Monday afternoon. 


According to locals, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation pipeline burst after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at 3.30 pm.



As the pipeline burst on the main road, a water jet as high as 15-20 feet shot into the air, flooding the road with water. For some time, this also caused a traffic jam on the main road.

After receiving a complaint, the municipal corporation’s water supply department arrived at the scene and shut off the valves, reducing the wastage of water.

