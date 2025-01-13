As the pipeline burst on the main road, a water jet as high as 15-20 feet shot into the air, flooding the road with water. This also disrupted the traffic movement in the area for a brief period

Pic/Hanif Patel

Thousands of litres of water were wasted due to a pipeline burst near the Fatherwadi petrol pump in Vasai on Monday afternoon.

According to locals, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation pipeline burst after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at 3.30 pm.

After receiving a complaint, the municipal corporation’s water supply department arrived at the scene and shut off the valves, reducing the wastage of water.