A video of the incident, which showed a child running towards a house to inform residents, went viral on social media

A three-and-half-year-old girl died after the metal gate of a housing society in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune fell on her, a police official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at a Pimpri Chinchwad housing society in Bopkhel on Wednesday when she was playing with other children, he said, reported PTI.

In the video, a man can be seen arriving at the site and lifting the injured child at the Pimpri Chinchwad housing society.

"While they were playing, one child closed the sliding metal gate. The gate fell when the three-and-half-year-old child ran towards it. It seems the gate came out of the sliding channel and fell. An accidental death case has been registered," the Pimpri Chinchwad police station official said, reported PTI.

In another incident, a couple was injured after the plaster of the ceiling of their flat in Maharashtra's Thane city fell on them in the wee hours of Thursday, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred around 4 am in the ground floor flat of a two-storey building in Bedekar Nagar area of Diwa, he said, reported PTI.

"The ceiling plaster fell on the couple when they were asleep," Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, reported PTI.

The injured were identified as Santosh Shinde (41) and his wife Sharmila (35). Both of them were admitted to a civic hospital in Kalwa, he said, reported PTI.

The building is 15 years old, he added.

Meanwhile, the wall of a cabin housing an MSEDCL transformer collapsed on Monday in Thane, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Chandiwala Complex in Chandanwadi at 3 pm, said Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, reported PTI.

"The 30 feet by 10 feet wall of the transformer cabin collapsed, which led to subsidence of a patch around it. The debris was cleared by fire brigade and RDMC personnel," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)