The three men, who sold egg dishes from their roadside handcart near the Baba Bhide bridge, were trying to relocate it after it was submerged due to the heavy rains.

Representative image

Listen to this article Pune rains: Three men electrocuted while moving handcart amid downpur x 00:00

Three men died of electrocution early Thursday while attempting to move their submerged handcart during heavy rains in Pune, Maharashtra, police reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in the Deccan Gymkhana area. The three men, who sold egg dishes from their roadside handcart near the Baba Bhide bridge, were trying to relocate it after it was submerged due to the heavy rains. While doing so, they were electrocuted, reported PTI.

According to the report PTI, the victims, Abhishek Ghanekar, Akash Mane, and Shiva Parihar, electrocuted amid Pune rains, were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries during treatment, according to an official from the Deccan Gymkhana police station.

Pune has been experiencing continuous rainfall since Wednesday night, the report added.

Pune rains: Schools, and colleges shut in Pune, Palghar and Raigad

Due to the rains in Maharashtra on Thursday, schools, colleges, and other educational facilities in the Raigad district would stay closed, according to officials. A similar injunction has reportedly been granted to the Palghar district's Wada and Vikramgad talukas, both of which are situated on Maharashtra's coastline, according to the PTI report.

The Raigad district is under a red alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) due to severe to very heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the PTI report, Raigad Collector Kishan Jawale declared a holiday for all public and private schools, training facilities, and colleges in response to the red alert. He also mentioned that the district had recently experienced heavy rains, which caused rivers like Kundalika, Amba, and Savitri to overflow their dangerous levels, interrupting communication networks.

In light of the rainy season in Maharashtra, teachers have been urged to report for duty in order to assist with disaster management efforts, the news agency report continued.

Due to excessive rainfall, Palghar district collector Govind Bodke has issued an official statement declaring a holiday for all educational institutions in the talukas of Wada and Vikramgad.

Because of the expected heavy to very heavy rain and the possibility of exceptionally heavy showers in isolated regions, the meteorological office has issued an orange alert for the whole region. The news report said that due to the rains in Maharashtra, all private and public educational institutions in these talukas have declared a holiday. This is according to local officials.