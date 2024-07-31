The incident has shaken parents and youngsters alike in the twin city

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

A 16-year-old boy allegedly jumped to his death from the 14th floor of a residential building in Pimpri Chinchwad city near Pune, with police suspecting his involvement in an online game as a possible cause with the recovery of a "log out" message from his notebook, reported news agency PTI.

The Pune boy was addicted to playing the online game as per his parents, said Swapna Gore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I), reported PTI.

"We have found a purported suicide note from his notebook mentioning 'log out'. He also wrote 'XD' which could be the online game he was playing. We are investigating the exact trigger behind the suicide," the police officer said, reported PTI.

The Pune boy was a student of class 10 from a local school. The father of the deceased works in a firm in Nigeria, and his mother, an engineer, is a homemaker, reported PTI.

Maharashtra: "Due to addiction to playing mobile games, a 15-year-old boy jumped from the 14th floor in a tragic incident in the Pimpri area of Pune while completing a task. The parents of the boy who committed suicide have demanded a permanent ban on such gaming, " says Police… pic.twitter.com/P36CIACc9N — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2024

According to an official of Ravet Police Station, the incident occurred on the night of July 25-26 and an accidental death report has been registered, while further investigations are underway, reported IANS.

"Due to addiction to playing mobile games, a 16-year-old Pune boy jumped from the 14th floor in a tragic incident in the Pimpri area of Pune while completing a task. The parents of the boy who committed suicide have demanded a permanent ban on such gaming," said Police Commissioner Swapna Gore.

Police have seized his laptop and handed it over to cyber experts to crack the password.

"Besides the mention of 'log out', police also found three drawings resembling maps of a building. One of the maps described how to commit 'suicide'," Gore said, reported PTI.

Police are trying to find out when the maps were drawn and whether they were old or freshly created on the day of the incident, reported PTI.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

