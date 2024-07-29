Of the 15 students in the school bus, two students sustained minor injuries in the accident, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Two students injured after school bus collides with car in Pimpri Chinchwad x 00:00

Two students were injured after a school bus collided with a car in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtra, the officials said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two students sustained minor injuries in the school bus accident in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district on Monday, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on the Bus Rapid Transit route at 12:30 pm, he added.

"A school bus and a car collided. Of the 15 students in the school bus, two sustained minor injuries. They did not require hospitalisation and were treated on the spot. The bus driver was taken into custody. The car driver is reportedly getting treated for injuries," he said, as per the PTI.

A probe is underway into the accident, he added.

Motorist hit by speeding BMW in Worli on Jul 20 dies in hospital

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, a 28-year-old man who was left severely injured after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area on July 20 has died in hospital, a police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road at Worli Seaface when Vinod Lad, employed as a supervisor with a Thane-based transport firm, was returning to his house nearby where he lived with his cousin, the official said.

Those present at the spot took Lad to hospital and also called police, he added.

"He died in Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Saturday. We have booked the accused, who was driving his employer to a five star hotel on Worli when the mishap took place. While he was earlier charged for causing grievous hurt through negligent driving, we have now added the section pertaining to causing death by negligent driving," the official informed, according to the PTI.

Incidentally, on July 9, a speeding car had rammed into a two-wheeler on Annie Besant Road in Worli, killing a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, and severely injuring her husband Pradip, as per the PTI.

Accused Mihir Shah, his family driver and father were arrested for alleged attempts to destroy evidence and hoodwink investigators as well as other offences.

On July 22, a speeding Audi had left three persons injured in Mulund in the city's north east tip after it collided with two autorickshaws.

On May 19, a Porsche driven by a minor in an inebriated condition had knocked down a motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, the state's second largest city, leaving two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh dead.

(with PTI inputs)