A doctor was booked by the police in Pune district of Maharashtra after a woman allegedly died during illegal abortion, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, a case of culpable homicide has been registered against a Navi Mumbai-based doctor who allegedly conducted an illegal abortion procedure during which a 25-year-old woman died, the police said on Tuesday.

The news agency reported, a man and his friend -- Gajendra Dagadkhaire and Ravikant Gaikwad -- were arrested earlier in the case for allegedly throwing the woman's body and her two children in the Indrayani river in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The pregnant woman died when she was allegedly sent by her paramour and main accused, Gajendra Dagadkhaire, to Thane district with his friend Ravikant Gaikwad for an abortion, said an official of Pimpri Chinchwad police station.

"A doctor from the hospital in Navi Mumbai who performed the abortion and a woman who worked as an agent have been named as accused," he said, adding that there were financial transactions between the accused and the woman to arrange the abortion, as per the PTI.

The charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was pressed against the doctor and woman but no arrest has been made, the police official added.

The doctor did not inform the police about the woman's death and handed over the body to the suspects without following the procedure, he said, as per the PTI.

On the way back from Navi Mumbai on July 9, Dagadkhaire and Gaikwad allegedly threw the woman's body into the Indrayani river near Talegaon. When her children, aged two and five, started crying, the duo pushed them into the river as well, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The woman had separated from her husband and was in a relationship with Dagadkhaire.

After the woman's mother approached police with a missing person complaint after which the police began to investigate the matter.

After a probe was launched, the police searched for the location of the woman and zeroed on the suspects.

The bodies of the woman and her two children have not been found yet, the official said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)