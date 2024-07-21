Mumbai: NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, 3 held

The trio had ordered CBCS bottles for illegally distributing in Mumbai area," an official said

The seized consignment. Pic/NCB

The Mumbai-zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an inter-state drug cartel and seized 3,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup estimated to cost Rs 15 lakh after arresting three persons, an official said on Sunday.

In an official statement, the NCB said that consequent upon the active intelligence and diligent efforts to crackdown the misuse of CBCS in Mumbai areas, NCB Mumbai had mounted surveillance near Ulhasnagar Thane. Reportedly the involved interstate traffickers are using different transport services for illegal trafficking of CBCS by misdeclaring the transported goods.

It said that extensive efforts led to interception of three traffickers and recovery of illegally diverted 3000 CBCS bottles (300 kg) of worth Rs 15 lakh.

"The drug is sourced from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The three traffickers namely S R Ahmed, M Aslam and Y Khan were intercepted while receiving contraband parcel from Transport Services in Ulhasnagar. They had ordered CBCS bottles for illegally distributing in Mumbai area," an official said.

NCB-Mumbai seizes 5 kgs of Mepehdrone worth Rs 10 crore

Meanwhile, in an another major operation by the Mumbai-zonal unit of the NCB last week, the NCB-Mumbai had seized 5 kgs of Mepehdrone in precise operation, the official had said on Friday.

In an official statement, the NCB had earlier stated that on the basis of credible intelligence about a network involved in inter-state illicit trafficking of Mephedrone drug and to curb the menance of illicit drug trafficking, NCB Mumbai had mounted surveillance near Sion circle in Mumbai.

"The surveillance was kept in order to trap and apprehend M S Shaikh, resident of Andheri. He was identified as an inter-state trafficker," said an official.

The NCB said that extensive efforts led to interception of one trafficker and recovery of 5 kg of Mephedrone of worth Rs 10 crore on July 18. The drug is sourced from Hyderabad and brought by the accused for distribution in Mumbai area.

NCB Mumbai arrests alleged drug syndicate member

In an operation last week, the NCB Mumbai had arrested one Sufiyan Khan after prolonged tracing operation, an official had earlier said.

The NCB said that he was allegedly changing hideouts and phone numbers and went into hiding since NCB Mumbai seizure of 31.5 kg mephedrone on 26/6/2024.

"He is important member of the drug syndicate and operates from Sewri, allegedly involved in many cases," an official said.