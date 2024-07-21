Mumbai rains: Air India, IndiGo and other airlines issues advisory for passengers, check details

Mumbai on Sunday witnessed heavy rains that caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city

Representational Pic/File

In view of heavy Mumbai rains, airlines including Air India, IndiGo and other airlines on Sunday issued an advisory for passengers flying from and to the city.

In a statement on X, Air India said that flights to and from Mumbai are getting affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement.

In its post, Air India advised the passengers to check the flight status before heading to the airport.

IndiGo also issued an advisory for its passengers and stated in a post on X, "We're experiencing heavy rainfall and it is expected to increase in the next 24 hours. If you are flying to or from Mumbai, please monitor your flight status and plan your travel accordingly due to waterlogging."

Meanwhile, a Vistara flight from Amritsar to Mumbai was on Sunday rerouted to Ahmedabad due to adverse weather conditions at Mumbai airport.

Flight UK696 from Amritsar to Mumbai (ATQ-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and was expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 12.15 hours, Vistara Airlines said in an official statement.

An another Vistara flight from Chennai to Mumbai was also diverted to Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon.

In a post on X, the airlines said, "Flight UK822 from Chennai to Mumbai (MAA-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1300 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."

Vistara also issued an advisory for its passengers on X and stated, "Flights to and from Mumbai may be impacted due to bad weather. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport."

Mumbai on Sunday witnessed heavy rains that caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city. The city police has also issued a warning to all residents, asking them to stay away from coastal areas.