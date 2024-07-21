Mumbai rains: Police issue advisory amid heavy downpour, urge citizens to avoid visiting coastal areas

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the city, which will remain in effect until July 24

Pic/Anurag Ahire

Heavy rainfall battered parts of Mumbai on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in the city. Amid Mumbai rains, the city police issued an advisory for all citizens, urging them to avoid visiting coastal areas for the time being.

“In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency,” the Mumbai Police said in its advisory.

Meanwhile, a Vistara flight from Amritsar to Mumbai has been rerouted to Ahmedabad due to adverse weather conditions at Mumbai airport.

Flight UK696 from Amritsar to Mumbai (ATQ-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 12.15 hours, Vistara Airlines said in an official statement.

Heavy rain battered parts of Mumbai on Sunday, resulting in significant waterlogging across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai rains update, has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai rains update, has predicted "moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.44 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.10 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.79 metres is expected at 6.15 pm today.

The island city recorded 71 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 72 mm and western Mumbai 59 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been receiving intermittent heavy showers for the last few days.