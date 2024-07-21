Mumbai rains: BEST bus routes diverted due to waterlogging; check details here

BEST bus route 332 on LBS Road in Kurla was curtailed at Sakinaka

Pic/Ashish Raje

Due to heavy rainfall on Sunday, several bus routes in the city were either diverted or curtailed.

Following heavy rainfall-induced waterlogging, several Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses have been diverted from their usual routes, according to BEST Transport officials.

Due to waterlogging on LBS Road in Kurla, BEST bus routes 22 and 25 were diverted via the Western Express Highway, Kalanagar, Dharavi T Junction, and Sion, according to BEST Transport officials. Additionally, BEST bus route 332 on LBS Road in Kurla was curtailed at Sakinaka.

Similarly, BEST bus route 167 has been diverted via Sant Rohidas Marg and Senapati Marg due to waterlogging on Murudkar Marg in Prabhadevi.

Waterlogging at Shell Colony in Chembur led to the diversion of BEST routes 360, 355, and 357. Additionally, BEST bus routes 25, 368, and 40 have been diverted via MMGS, Sharda Talkies, and Naigaon due to waterlogging on Dr. B.A. Road, Hindmata, and Parel TT.

Meanwhile, the operations of BEST bus route 117 was suspended due to waterlogging at Sangam Nagar, Wadala.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the city, which will remain in effect until July 24.

Heavy rain battered parts of Mumbai on Sunday, resulting in significant waterlogging across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest Mumbai rains update, has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai rains update, has predicted "moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places" in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.44 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.10 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.79 metres is expected at 6.15 pm today.

The island city recorded 71 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 72 mm and western Mumbai 59 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been receiving intermittent heavy showers for the last few days.