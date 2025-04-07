The Central Railway has so far announced 1198 summer special trains including 284 unreserved trains, an official statement said

Tickets for unreserved coaches can be booked through UTS with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable for superfast mail and express trains, the CR said. Representational Pic/File

The Central Railway on Monday announced 42 additional special trains for summer vacations, an official statement said on Monday.

It said that the Central Railway has announced 1198 summer special trains including 284 unreserved trains till date.

The Central Railway had earlier announced 1156 services of summer special trains and will now run an additional 42 AC services for the benefit of passengers.

Central Railway also shared the details of the services-

LTT Mumbai-Karmali- LTT Mumbai AC Weekly Specials (14 Services)



01051 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 22.15 hrs on every Friday from 11.04.2025 to 23.05.2025 and arrive Karmali at 12.00 hrs next day. (7 Services)

01052 special will depart Karmali at 14.30 hrs on Saturday from 12.04.2025 to 24.05.2025 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 04.05 hrs on next day. (7 Services)



Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: Eight AC-2 Tier, Ten AC-3 Tier and 2 Generator Van.



Pune – Nagpur – Pune AC Weekly Specials (14 Services)



01439 special will depart Pune at 19.55 hrs on every Saturday from 12.04.2025 to 24.05.2025 and arrive Nagpur at 14.45 hrs next day. (7 Services)

01440 special will depart Nagpur at 16.15 hrs on Sunday from 13.04.2025 to 25.05.2025 and arrive Pune at 07.20 hrs on next day. (7 Services)

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopergaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera and Wardha

Composition: Eight AC-2Tier, Ten AC-3 Tier and 2 Generator Van.

Pune – Hazrat Nizam-Ud-Din – Pune AC Weekly Specials (14 Services)

01441 special train will depart Pune at 17.30 hrs on every Tuesday from 15.04.2025 to 27.05.2025 and arrive Hazrat Nizam-Ud-Din at 18.10 hrs next day. (7 Services)

01442 special will depart Hazrat Nizam-Ud-Din at 22.20 hrs on Wednesday from 16.04.2025 to 28.05.2025 and arrive Pune at 23.55 hrs on next day. (7 Services)

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Kaman Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda jn, Dakaniya talav, Bhawani Mandi, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Mathura Junction and Palwal

Composition: Eight AC-2 Tier, Ten AC-3 Tier and 2 Generator Van.

"Bookings for special train No. 01051, 01439, 01440 and 01441 on special charges will open on 08.04.2025 at all computerised reservation centers and on IRCTC website ," the official statement said.