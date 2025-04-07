For the first time in the history of Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has achieved its highest ever commercial revenue in FY 2024-25, an official statement

The Mumbai Central Division also achieved its highest-ever revenue in the Freight category, earning around Rs. 256 crore. File Pic

Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division has reached a historic milestone by recording its highest-ever commercial revenue in the financial year 2024-25, an official statement said on Monday.

The Mumbai Central Division achieved almost Rs 4,485 crore in commercial revenue and has registered its best ever revenue in many categories, the statement said.

The milestone was celebrated by Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, who congratulated the entire team for their dedication and efforts in achieving this record-breaking revenue.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the commercial performance of WR’s Mumbai Central Division has been remarkable, achieving record-breaking revenues, operational efficiencies and significant digital advancements. The division recorded its best ever revenue figures in Commercial, Passenger, Suburban, Non-Suburban, PRS, AC EMU Passengers and Revenue, Freight, Parking and Catering categories.

The division also saw the highest revenue in the Passenger Revenue, registering over Rs. 3782 crore (Suburban and Non-Suburban), while also registering the best ever revenue in PRS segment. The popularity of the AC local trains is also reflected in its numbers. Due to the well planned services of AC local, 4.65 crore passengers travelled by Mumbai AC locals in FY 2024-25, generating a revenue of approx. Rs. 215 crore. Continuing in this direction, the Division also saw its highest ever revenue in Freight category (approx. Rs. 256 crore). Mumbai Division also saw it’s best ever revenue from Pay & Park contracts (Rs. 14 crore), along with its contribution through catering stalls (more than Rs. 16 crore).

Vineet Abhishek further added that the division has successfully enhanced passenger convenience through digital ticketing, PRS modernisation and improved crowd management strategies.

The statement said that infrastructure developments, new freight initiatives and station upgrades have strengthened the division’s position as a leader in railway operations. All the efforts made by the division in various fields have led to sustained growth in revenue.