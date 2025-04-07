While officials hope the two new lines will be a boost for the planned Parel mega terminus by segregating long-distance train traffic, commuters urge them to speed up work on lines 5 and 6

Work continues on the fifth and sixth lines between Kurla and CSMT

In what could be termed a mega expansion plan for Mumbai’s suburban railway network, Central Railway (CR) has commenced a field survey for the proposed 7th and 8th rail lines between Parel and Kalyan. The lines are part of a larger plan to create a future-ready Parel Mega Terminus and to segregate national rail traffic from suburban operations.

According to available details, CR’s construction department began the survey on July 17, 2024, for the 46-km corridor between Parel and Kalyan. The project is expected to be completed by October 2025.

Confirming the development, a CR spokesperson said, “These new lines are part of long-term planning. A clear path will be made available between Kalyan and the upcoming Parel Mega Terminus to scale up outstation train operations. The four national lines will run independently, without interfering with suburban traffic.”



CR is struggling to complete the 5th and 6th lines between Kurla and CSMT—a 34-km stretch divided into two parts

Beyond Kalyan, work is already underway to expand the third and fourth lines. In the ghat sections too, additional lines are being laid to enhance capacity.

Currently, CR is struggling to complete the 5th and 6th lines between Kurla and CSMT—a 34-km stretch divided into two parts. The first is the 10.1-km Kurla–Parel segment where the proposed outstation terminus will be located. The second extends from Parel to CSMT.

A spokesperson added, “Work is in progress on the 10.1-km Kurla–Parel stretch wherever land is available. The Sion road overbridge is being reconstructed. Harbour line platforms at Kurla will be elevated, and the existing Harbour line tracks converted into the 5th and 6th lines to maintain continuity.”

Land acquisition is ongoing at Swadeshi Mill and Dharavi in coordination with state authorities. This includes mill land, private property, and BMC land. The project, originally included in the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 2B in 2009-10, was sanctioned in 2014 at a cost of R891 crore.

Voices

Jagdeep Desai, architect and chairperson, Forum for Improving Quality of Life in Mumbai

‘Futuristic planning is welcome, but the railways must fast-track pending projects. With land scarcity, future alignments may have to be underground or elevated. Could timetables be updated to meet today’s requirements? Express trains are still running the same services with hardly any improvement in travel time.

Suburban trains just keep adding coaches, not speed. Why not give the Universal or Cyclical Timetable a fair trial? Why not make our through-trains follow a hub-and-spoke system and completely revolutionise scheduling?

For example, have only chair cars for routes up to 500 km, with trains reaching their destination within six hours. These could start at 5.30 am or 6.30 am and return by 5.30 pm or 6.30 pm. For distances between 500 and 1,000 km, trains—completely sleeper class—should take no more than 12 hours, starting at the same times and reaching the next morning.

Routes between 1000 and 1500 km should take a maximum of 15 hours, arriving the next day by 8.30 or 9.30 am. For routes above 1500 km, it should be a 24-hour cap—both ways. Meanwhile, the Railways can continue doubling and quadrupling lines.’

Vijay Aravamudhan, rail enthusiast and commuter

‘Planning the 7th and 8th lines amid space constraints is optimistic and shows CR’s long-term thinking. But current crossover speeds [from one track to another] at 15 kmph are far too slow. With modern technology, crossover speeds can be improved to 50 kmph. We’ve recommended shifting the Vidyavihar turnouts and tweaking interchanges at Mulund, Thane, Dombivli, and Vikhroli for better efficiency’

Oct 2025

Month project is expected to be completed