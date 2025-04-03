The Central Railway said the additional services will cater to passengers travelling between Mumbai and key destinations such as Raxaul, Saharsa, and Dhanbad

To accommodate the increased travel demand during the summer season, Central Railway has announced an additional 72 special train services, supplementing the previously declared 986 summer special services. This brings the total number of summer special trains to 1,058, including 278 unreserved trains.

The Central Railway said the additional services will cater to passengers travelling between Mumbai and key destinations such as Raxaul, Saharsa, and Dhanbad. The schedule for these new services is as follows:

LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Weekly Specials (24 Services)

Train No. 05558 will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai, at 07:55 AM every Thursday from April 10 to June 26, 2025, reaching Raxaul at 4:50 PM the following day.

Train No. 05557 will depart from Raxaul at 7:15 PM every Tuesday from April 8 to June 24, 2025, arriving at LTT Mumbai at 5:50 AM on the third day.

Halts: Key stations include Kalyan, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj Cheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, and Bairgania.

Composition: Two AC 2-tier, six AC 3-tier, seven sleeper class, four general second-class coaches, one general second-class-cum-guard’s brake van, and one generator van.

LTT Mumbai-Saharsa Weekly Specials (24 Services)

Train No. 05586 will leave LTT Mumbai at 4:35 PM every Sunday from April 13 to June 29, 2025, reaching Saharsa at 9:00 AM on the third day.

Train No. 05585 will depart from Saharsa at 5:45 PM every Friday from April 11 to June 27, 2025, arriving at LTT Mumbai at 5:30 AM on the third day.

Halts: Major stops include Kalyan, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj Cheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Simri Bhaktiyarpur.

Composition: Two AC 2-tier, six AC 3-tier, seven sleeper class, four general second-class coaches, one general second-class-cum-guard’s brake van, and one generator van.

LTT Mumbai-Dhanbad Weekly Specials (24 Services)

Train No. 03380 will depart from LTT Mumbai at 5:00 PM every Thursday from April 10 to June 26, 2025, reaching Dhanbad at 8:00 AM on the third day.

Train No. 03379 will leave Dhanbad at 11:00 PM every Tuesday from April 8 to June 24, 2025, arriving at LTT Mumbai at 2:15 PM on the third day.

Halts: Notable stops include Kalyan, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Katni South, Singrauli, Renukut, Garwa Road, Daltonganj, Latehar, and Barka Kana.

Composition: Five AC 2-tier, ten AC 3-tier (economy), five AC 3-tier, and two generator vans.

Reservation Details

According to the Central Railway, reservations for special train numbers 05558, 05586, and 03380 on special charges will open on April 5, 2025, at all computerized reservation centres and online via www.irctc.co.in. Unreserved tickets can be booked through the UTS app or at railway stations under normal superfast mail/express train fares. Passengers can check detailed schedules and halts on www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or via the NTES app.