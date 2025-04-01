There will be no change in timings, composition and halts for above mentioned trains and bookings for extended trips of special trains, official statement said

The bookings will be open at all computerised reservation centers and on the IRCTC website, CR statement said. Representational Pic/File

Central Railway to extend periodicity of special trains to clear extra passenger rush, check details

The Central Railway on Tuesday said that it will extend the run of special trains to clear the extra rush of the passengers, an official statement said.

The Central Railway also shared the details of the special trains and said that it was extending the trips of the below trains -

Daund – Ajmer – Daund (weekly) Special

Train No. 09626 from Daund to Ajmer, earlier notified up to March 27, 2025, has been extended from April 10, 2025, to June 26, 2025.

Train No. 09625 from Ajmer to Daund, earlier notified up to March 28, 2025, has been extended from April 11, 2025, to June 27, 2025.

Solapur – Ajmer – Solapur (weekly) Special

Train No. 09628 from Solapur to Ajmer, earlier notified up to March 27, 2025, has been extended from April 10, 2025, to June 26, 2025.

Train No. 09627 from Ajmer to Solapur, earlier notified up to March 26, 2025 has been extended from April 09, 2025, to June 25, 2025.

Sai Nagar Shirdi – Bikaner – Sai Nagar (weekly) Shirdi Special

Train No. 04716 from Sai Nagar Shirdi to Bikaner, earlier notified up to March 30, 2025, has been extended from April 13, 2025, to June 29, 2025.

Train No. 04715 from Bikaner to Sai Nagar Shirdi, earlier notified up to March 29, 2025, has been extended from April 12, 2025, to June 28, 2025.

Dadar – Bhusaval – Dadar Special

Train No. 09051 from Dadar to Bhusaval (Tri-weekly), earlier notified up to March 31, 2025, has been extended from April 2, 2025, to June 30, 2025.

Train No. 09052 from Bhusaval to Dadar (Tri-weekly), earlier notified up to March 31, 2025, has been extended from April 2, 2025, to June 30, 2025.

Train No. 09050 from Bhusaval to Dadar (weekly), earlier notified up to March 28, 2025, has been extended April 4, 2025, to June 27, 2025.

Train No. 09049 from Dadar to Bhusaval (weekly), earlier notified up to March 28, 2025, has been extended from April 4, 2025, to June 27, 2025.

Extension of Unreserved Special Train Services:

Belagavi – Miraj – Belagavi Special

Train No. 07301 from Belagavi to Miraj, earlier notified up to March 31, 2025, has been extended from April 1, 2025, to July 31, 2025.

Train No. 07302 from Miraj to Belagavi, earlier notified up to March 31, 2025, has been extended from April 1, 2025, to July 31, 2025.

Train No. 07303 from Belagavi to Miraj, earlier notified up to March 31, 2025, has been extended from April 1, 2025, to July 31, 2025.

Train No. 07304 from Miraj to Belagavi, earlier notified up to March 31, 2025, will continue running from April 1, 2025, to July 31, 2025.

"There will be no change in timings, composition and halts for above mentioned trains and bookings for extended trips of special trains no 09626/09625, 09628/09627, 04716/04715, 09052/09051 09050/09049 on special charges is open at all computerised reservation centers and on the IRCTC website," a Central Railway official statement said.