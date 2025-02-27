Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway sets tentative timetable for services on new Panvel-Karjat corridor

Corridor set to open this year will include three new stations, independent local train operations; the corridor that connects two old townships via a fresh alignment has the suburban system's longest tunnels and bridges

Heavy machinery on site as work is underwway to lay the new tracks along the Panvel-Karjat corridor

As a fresh suburban local train corridor between Panvel and Karjat gets ready for opening this financial year, Central Railway (CR) timetabled services to be tentatively run on the 29.6 km corridor, keeping three rakes for the new corridor. The corridor that connects two old townships via a fresh alignment has the suburban system's longest tunnels and bridges.

mid-day had reported how the game changer Panvel-Karjat railway project is taking shape under Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3 (MUTP-3) and will work as a catalyst for the fast-developing Panvel, Karjat and NAINA areas. (Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area).

The existing old line caters to goods and a few long-distance passenger trains. The new double-line corridor will enable local trains to run between Mumbai to Karjat via Panvel. The entire line has three tunnels, two rail flyovers, 44 major and minor bridges, 15 road under-bridges and seven road over-bridges.

The three tunnels (total: 3,164 m) include i.e. Tunnel-1 (Nadhal tunnel) of 219 m, Tunnel-2 (Wavarle tunnel) of 2,625 m and Tunnel-3 (Kirawali tunnel) of 320 m of which Wavarle is the longest of all on the Mumbai suburban railway. All three tunnels are complete and track laying has now started.

“As far as the operation of local trains is concerned, it is a 29.6 km corridor with three stations midway between Panvel and Karjat namely, Chikhli, Mohape and Chowk and given the distance and travel time, it should take about an hour to cover the journey. We have timetabled and reserved about three 12-car local rakes which will ply on the corridor seamlessly throughout the day. It will be an independent corridor and once it starts, we can assess the adjustment of suburban services till Karjat. We are hoping that a significant number of passengers may shift to the new line. It will save more than 15 minutes,” a CR spokesperson said.

“The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is making substantial progress in the construction of the new Panvel-Karjat suburban railway corridor, a crucial double-line project aimed at enhancing suburban rail connectivity on Central Railway. The project, sanctioned at a cost of R2,782 crore, has reached 70 per cent physical progress, marking a major milestone in its execution,” MRVC spokesperson said.

Other side

“The operations are the key. Look at the Uran corridor. It is of no use because it runs in isolation. Similarly, it will be of no use, if it keeps on running between Karjat and Panvel as there is no habitation there. It will be of use to stray connectivity. The real game-changer would be if it runs trains between Panvel-Karjat-Mumbai CSMT. The isolated operations will be a problem and of no practical use,” said local activist Macchindra Patil.