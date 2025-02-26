A total of 23 trains have been short-terminated, 14 have been short-originated, and six trains have been cancelled

Train services in Mumbai will be affected on Central Railway line due to platform extension at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the officials said on Wednesday.

They said that scores of trains on Central Railway Mumbai will remain affected with multiple cancellations, short-terminations, and short-originations over the next few days due to a special power block for the extension of the length of platforms 12 and 13 at Mumbai CSMT to accommodate longer trains.

With the extension of platform length, these platforms will be able to accommodate longer 24-coach trains instead of the present 18-coach ones. This will increase the passenger capacity on these platforms by 20 per cent. Earlier, platforms 10 and 11 were similarly extended.

Complete list of services to be affected

The CSMT station in Mumbai has a total of 18 platforms, where platforms 1 to 7 cater to suburban local train services, and platforms 8 to 18 handle long-distance trains. However, among the 11 long-distance platforms, only a select few were able to handle 24-coach trains. Currently, the project is underway to extend the platforms to accommodate longer trains.