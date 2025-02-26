Breaking News
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’
Mumbai PoP idol ban: ‘It is a myth that clay idols can’t be big’
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 conducts trials on line that goes under Mithi River
Mumbai: Three arrested for selling obscene videos hacked from CCTVs in Prayagraj
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Train services to be affected on Central Railway line due to platform extension at CSMT check details

Mumbai: Train services to be affected on Central Railway line due to platform extension at CSMT, check details

Updated on: 26 February,2025 08:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

A total of 23 trains have been short-terminated, 14 have been short-originated, and six trains have been cancelled

Mumbai: Train services to be affected on Central Railway line due to platform extension at CSMT, check details

Representational Pic/File/Kirti Surve

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Train services to be affected on Central Railway line due to platform extension at CSMT, check details
x
00:00

Train services in Mumbai will be affected on Central Railway line due to platform extension at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the officials said on Wednesday.


They said that scores of trains on Central Railway Mumbai will remain affected with multiple cancellations, short-terminations, and short-originations over the next few days due to a special power block for the extension of the length of platforms 12 and 13 at Mumbai CSMT to accommodate longer trains.


A total of 23 trains have been short-terminated, 14 have been short-originated, and six trains have been cancelled.


With the extension of platform length, these platforms will be able to accommodate longer 24-coach trains instead of the present 18-coach ones. This will increase the passenger capacity on these platforms by 20 per cent. Earlier, platforms 10 and 11 were similarly extended.

Complete list of services to be affected

The CSMT station in Mumbai has a total of 18 platforms, where platforms 1 to 7 cater to suburban local train services, and platforms 8 to 18 handle long-distance trains. However, among the 11 long-distance platforms, only a select few were able to handle 24-coach trains. Currently, the project is underway to extend the platforms to accommodate longer trains.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai central railway Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus mumbai trains mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK