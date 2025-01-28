Breaking News
Mumbai: Electric freight loco at CSTM to be part of CR's 100-year celebration

Updated on: 28 January,2025 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Named after former Bombay Governor Sir Leslie Wilson, it is one of the 41 electric locomotives manufactured between 1928-29

The locomotive had been lying in a neglected state at Mumbai CSMT

Listen to this article
One of India’s first electric freight locomotive, which was rotting at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during work on station redevelopment, will now participate in the Central Railway’s (CR) centenary celebrations of electrification of trains in India, following a report by mid-day.


The railway celebrates 100 years of railway electrification on February 3. However, the locomotive will be a part of the celebrations later in March, where a special commemorative centenary train has been planned. 


The loco will be eventually sent to the Lonavala rail museum, where it will be placed majestically, a CR spokesperson said. This is one of the 41 such locomotives manufactured between 1928-29.


mid-day had earlier highlighted how the iconic locomotive had been left to rot. Covered in debris and mud, Sir Leslie Wilson—one of India’s first electric locomotives—had been lying in a neglected state at CSMT, which is being redeveloped. 

The railway heritage museum, termed as heritage gully, was established by teams of railway officials, who meticulously gathered data and collected various relics and locomotives from different parts of the state and across the Central Railway. These items were later transported to the CSMT. The heritage gully was inaugurated on World Heritage Day—April 18, 2018—by former General Manager D K Sharma.

“Mumbai’s lifeline, the electric local train, is completing a centenary on 3 February 2025. India’s first electric railway train ran on Tuesday, February 3, 1925, between Bombay (Victoria Terminus) and Kurla, a distance of 16 km, and was opened by the Bombay Governor, Sir Leslie Orme Wilson,” a railway official said. 

“The power was to be supplied by the Tatas, while the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR) built its in-house power-generating plant at Thakurli. All inputs for electrification, except power supply, were imported from various companies in England. It was the first passenger electric train in India. On WR, electric trains came in 1928. The first electric freight locomotive that arrived in India was then named Sir Leslie Wilson,” added the official.

Feb 3
Day CR will celebrate 100 years of electrification of trains

