Alarm chain is only allowed to be pulled during emergencies. Pic/Satej Shinde

Alarm chain pulling cases on Central Railway (CR) trains have shown a decline as compared to last year. While there were 927 cases between April 2023 to September 2023, the cases have dropped by about a hundred this year, with 823 cases between April 2024 to September 2024.

A CR spokesperson said that railways have provided an Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) option in suburban and mail/express trains for use during emergencies; it will alert the loco pilot (driver) and train manager (guard).

The misuse of ACP for the convenience of one or a few passengers ends up causing inconvenience to all other passengers, the spokesperson said, adding that the misuse of the alarm chain is a punishable offence under Section 141 of the Railways Act. Penalties may include imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of Rs 1,000, or both.

“The proper use of alarm chains in trains is important for ensuring passenger safety and maintaining the punctuality of train services. The act of ACP in trains not only affects the running of that particular train but also has a cascading effect on the trains following, which results in late running of mail/express and suburban trains hampering its punctuality,” the spokesperson added.

Valid reasons

Some of the reasons to pull the alarm chain include genuine emergencies such as fire, health emergencies, criminal activities, or accidents during boarding or alighting from the train.

These situations require immediate attention from the train crew. According to railway officials, passengers should use alternative means for non-emergency situations, like approaching the train’s staff, such as the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), dialing Rail Madad on 139, or seeking help from fellow passengers.