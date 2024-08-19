Given the issue of women’s safety, the Central Railway on Monday announced its series of robust measures to enhance the safety and security of women commuters.

Representative image

Listen to this article Mumbai: CR announces enhanced women safety mesaures on local trains x 00:00

Given the issue of women’s safety, the Central Railway on Monday announced its series of robust measures to enhance the safety and security of women commuters. In line with its commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all passengers, particularly women, the CR has implemented several initiatives and reinforced existing protocols to provide immediate response and protection, their communique read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Safety and Security Measures:

Deployment of Lady RPF Personnel: Lady Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are stationed at various platforms to attend to ladies' coaches of arriving trains. Their presence ensures that no unauthorized individuals, including male passengers, enter ladies' coaches, thereby maintaining a secure environment.

Escorting Long-Distance and Suburban Trains: RPF personnel escort 36 long-distance trains daily to ensure the safety and security of all passengers, including women. Additionally, around 20 suburban services are escorted by RPF personnel daily to prevent crimes against passengers, with a focus on women and their belongings. A dedicated escort service for 11 suburban services, including four Ladies Special trains, is provided by three Lady RPF staff members.

Night-Time Security by GRP: The Government Railway Police (GRP) escort 131 suburban services during night hours, enhancing the safety of women commuters travelling during late hours.

Emergency Talk Back (ETB) System: An Emergency Talk Back (ETB) System is being installed in 645 ladies' coaches of Mumbai Local Trains, this system ensures immediate communication and response during emergencies.

Surveillance Through CCTV: A total of 3,817 CCTV cameras have been installed at vulnerable locations across 80 railway stations in the Mumbai Division. These cameras cover all ladies' coaches of suburban and mail/express trains at stations. To further strengthen women's security, CCTV cameras have been installed in 693 ladies' coaches of suburban rakes.

Specialized Crime Prevention Teams: Seven Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) teams are deployed at suburban stations to ensure better safety and security for women passengers. Additionally, 10 teams focused on detecting passenger luggage theft (PLT) have been formed at various posts.

Awareness and Support Initiatives: Regular awareness programs on women's security are conducted through posters, pamphlets, handbills, and announcements at all major stations in the Mumbai Division. The Railway Helpline No. 139 and GRP Railway Helpline No. 1512 are operational 24x7, offering immediate assistance and redressal of complaints for women passengers.

Collaborative Efforts with Law Enforcement: All critical information regarding women's safety is shared with the GRP and city police for necessary action at each level. Coordination meetings with GRP, city police, and intelligence agencies are regularly conducted to ensure a comprehensive security framework.

Smart Saheli Scheme: Launched on December 22, 2020, the Smart Saheli Scheme is a participative initiative aimed at ensuring the safe travel of women commuters. Under this scheme, 61 WhatsApp groups comprising 8,200 women passengers have been formed to provide immediate attention to grievances and emergencies, ensuring their safety and security.

Meri Saheli Scheme: Under this scheme, two teams of young Lady RPF staff have been stationed at CSMT and LTT. These teams attend to two nominated long-distance trains and brief women passengers, particularly those travelling alone, about safety precautions and emergency contact numbers.

New Innovative Initiative: In addition to these Central Railway in a path-breaking initiative to provide a Hygienic environment for Women, has introduced the 'Woloo Women’s Powder Room' at LTT, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Mulund and Thane stations and soon-to-be opened at Chembur station. This initiative aims to revolutionise hygiene and sanitation facilities for women passengers by providing a dedicated space that includes toilets, wash basins, mirrors, and a retail area for women’s hygiene and beauty products.