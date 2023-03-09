On Women’s Day, these Central Railway commuters demand to be heard

Ignored by railways, women commuters beyond Thane and Kalyan want CR to ban male hawkers on locals, add more compartments for them

A protest for the rights of women commuters, on Wednesday

Women commuters beyond Thane and Kalyan marked International Women’s Day with a peaceful protest on Wednesday, demanding that Central Railway (CR) stop neglecting their complaints once and for all. A ban on male hawkers and additional women’s compartments are among their demands.

“Our protest is against the increasing overcrowding of women’s compartments on CR’s suburban trains and the insecurities we face. We received a huge response from women who travel from Asangaon, Badlapur, Kalyan, Ambernath, Dombivli, Titwala and Thane stations,” Lata Argade, secretary of the Suburban Railway Passengers Association, said.

Also read: Central Railway Mumbai Division cracks down on ticketless travellers, collects fine of Rs 100 crore

“March 8, International Women’s Day, is a reminder of equal opportunities to women and their empowerment in social, economic and cultural spheres. But women travelling on suburban trains in Mumbai are still being deprived of their rights. The railway administration has ignored us and does not seem to be taking our concerns seriously, hence the protest,” she added. Argade said she wrote to the administration on March 2 about their concerns and demands. “One of the important concerns is male hawkers’ unrestricted entry into women’s compartments. Women are scared to complain openly, but it is a serious issue and the railways must take action,” she added.

They also want more women’s compartments in trains, more ticket checkers aboard AC trains and action against hawkers and begging children on the railway premises. A CR spokesperson said the railways has already stepped up action against the issues listed and “it was a continuous process of raids and penalties against unauthorised people on trains and railway premises”.