Central Railway Mumbai Division cracks down on ticketless travellers, collects fine of Rs 100 crore

Central Railway, in a press release, appealed to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity

Central Railway Mumbai Division Ticket checking earnings have hit the Rs 100 crore figure on February 26 and Mumbai division becomes the first Division on Indian Railways to achieve this remarkable feat, said a press release by Central railway.

The release said that “to ensure comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide rail users, Mumbai division conducts intensive ticket checking” in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services, special trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel.

For the period April 2022 to February 2023, the Ticket checking revenue has registered an amount of Rs 100.31 crore through 18.08 lakh cases of ticketless/unauthorised travel as compared to an amount of Rs 61.62 crores through 12.03 lakh cases for the corresponding period last year.

This shows a rise of 62.79 per cent in revenue and increase of 50.32 per cent in the number of cases.

“The revenue of Rs 100.31 crore through 18.08 lakh cases for the period 1.4.2022 to 26.2.2023 includes revenue of Rs 87.43 lakh from 25,781 cases in AC locals and revenue of Rs 5.05 crores from 1.45 lakh cases in First Class coaches,” it said.

Earlier, the highest earnings on Mumbai division in a financial year was in 2019-20 with collection of Rs 76.82 crore fine through 15.73 lakh cases.

“Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity,” the release read.