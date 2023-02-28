Watch: Three coaches of local train derail at Kharkopar station near Mumbai; no casualty

According to Central Railway, no injuries to any passengers have been reported so far

The train traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharpokar suburban corridor has been suspended

Three coaches of the Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering Kharkopar station around 8:46 am on Tuesday, said Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar.

According to Central Railway, no injuries to any passengers have been reported so far. Relief trains have left for the site for restoration. The train traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharpokar suburban corridor has been suspended.

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site and senior officials also rushed to the spot. The cause of the derailment is not yet clear, an official told news agency PTI.