Breaking News
Mumbai: CSMT’s collapsed bridge will be up next month
Mumbai Crime: ‘I spent Rs 1 lakh on cancer quack’s bhasmas’
Mumbai police launch manhunt to trace ‘Pakistan-trained’ man on NIA info: Officials
Mumbai: Two health posts declared measles-free in Govandi
Maharashtra: Gripe over Whip spills to assembly

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Watch Three coaches of local train derail at Kharkopar station near Mumbai no casualty

Watch: Three coaches of local train derail at Kharkopar station near Mumbai; no casualty

Updated on: 28 February,2023 11:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to Central Railway, no injuries to any passengers have been reported so far

Watch: Three coaches of local train derail at Kharkopar station near Mumbai; no casualty

The train traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharpokar suburban corridor has been suspended


Three coaches of the Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering Kharkopar station around 8:46 am on Tuesday, said Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar.


According to Central Railway, no injuries to any passengers have been reported so far. Relief trains have left for the site for restoration. The train traffic on the Belapur-Seawoods-Kharpokar suburban corridor has been suspended.




"Three coaches of Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering in Kharkopar station. Time 8.46 am. There's no injury to any passengers. Relief trains have left for the site for restoration. Repercussions: Trains on Belapur - Kharkopar - Nerul line are not running," Shivaji Sutar tweeted.

Shivaji Sutar further said that Harbour line trains were running as per the schedule.

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site and senior officials also rushed to the spot. The cause of the derailment is not yet clear, an official told news agency PTI.

mumbai mumbai news central railway maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK