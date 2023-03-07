International Women’s Day 2023: 5 female CEOs and founders talk about challenges, celebrations and paving the way

Dealing with sexism is one of the many challenges that women face daily but there are many who are breaking the glass ceiling by helming companies in different fields including marketing, public relations, wellness and gaming too

These women are battling challenges and sexism daily and still coming out on top as CEOs and founders of their individual companies. Photo Courtesy: MyMuse/Magicrise Wellness/Zero Latency India

More and more women are assuming different leadership roles and leave many men behind in the process. Recently, YouTube appointed Neal Mohan as their new CEO, one of many in leadership roles over the last two decades with Leena Nair also assuming the role for French luxury fashion house Chanel in late 2021.

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day. While one doesn’t require just one day to celebrate women and the many hurdles they face daily including sexism, it is definitely a good opportunity to shed light on those who are not only working hard but also paving the way in their respective fields for other women to follow.

Mid-day Online reached out to five women CEOs and founders of companies to understand the challenges and how they are constantly trying to beat them and their perspective on being businesswomen, when society and trolls are constantly trying to put them in different set boxes.

Komal Lath, founder, Tute Consult, Public Relations Agency

It has been an immensely gratifying 13 years of starting and running Tute Consult. In the initial years (and sometimes even now), people do a double take when I mention my experience. However, society at large has been very supportive. I did have my fair share of turbulence and biases. I have been part of meetings wherein my male clients and industry peers have tried to veto my opinion when they do not agree. There have been cases where my speakership slots have been moved to accommodate ‘others’. We have simply exited those meetings and made our opinion known in a stern and assertive manner. Call that aggression or standing for yourself, ‘running a business’ has always been very different from ‘knowing the work’. I am grateful for all those encounters, biases as they have catapulted me to be who I am - resilient, strong and kind to myself and others.

We definitely have come a long way. I chanced upon a Grant Thornton report suggesting the percentage of women in CEO and MD positions in India went up from 7 per cent in 2017 to 55 per cent in 2022. Having said that, there’s still a long way to go - especially as you percolate downwards on the corporate ladder and workforce at large. We celebrate long hours at work (irrespective how unproductive they are), we don’t bat an eyelid when we ask questions like ‘how will you manage now that you are married, or you have a baby’ extremely casually. We take pride in answering emails and work calls all the time with no respect for one's family and loved ones around us. This is for us to ponder and collectively change our working styles. I am happy to say we are doing and learning each day with a newer set of challenges and people. For women at large, we definitely need better acceptance when someone is back from their maternity, sabbaticals or even career changes. Today, the breadwinner is no longer only male. It's equal and more opportunities and a safe space that is the need of the hour.

There are still challenges such as difficulty in hiring competent staff - there is a huge attitude and lack of willingness to work and learn with the newer lot coming into the fold from urban cities. To tide over, we are building a fantastic base across tier 2 which is a win-win and adaptable model. The other is not selling yourself short. It's extremely important to have a 30,000 feet view of things and not only tactile planning. Undercutting and offering services and goods at always discounted or lower than market rates only jeopardises the profession and industry. I have been often told “you are a small team’ - what costs may you have. No reason to not pay for the skill and enabling and enhancing professionals. We have let those businesses go but it has only helped us grow.

While Komal Lath (left) started her company 13 years ago, Parinitaa Rajgarhiaa started hers in 2019 and both have faced many biases over the years but come out stronger than before. Photo Courtesy: Komal Lath/Zero Latency India



Parinitaa Rajgarhia, founder, Samrey Entertainment, Zero Latency India, VR Gaming Studio

Starting in 2019, I faced unconscious biases as a woman ‘gaming’ entrepreneur. I received quizzical glances every time I spoke about my venture, as people did not associate gaming with women. Unbothered, I still went headstrong and changed their perspective. So, it is especially heart-warming to see young girls coming in large numbers to celebrate birthdays and other occasions. In my opinion, the notion that the gaming industry is male-centric is common, but untrue anymore. Sure, the males dominated this industry in the past, but the numbers are balancing out fast, with almost 45 per cent of the players now being women. The scale doesn’t tip towards one side anymore, which facilitates a gender-neutral approach in the ecosystem while eradicating sexism.

As the number of women voicing their perspectives and demands is growing, the developers are also listening and catching up. From 2020-22, new game launches with female-protagonist were 18 per cent higher compared to an average of 5 per cent of the past few years. As they say, ‘Visibility brings Change’, gaming companies are accepting that women will accelerate the growth of the entire sector and are adapting to make well-deserved room for the ladies. With women catching up and entering this industry as developers, entrepreneurs, casual and serious gamers, the gap has filled in fast especially in the last couple of years. Hence, the challenges and acceptances have largely improved. However, there is still a segment of people who look for a male counterpart/colleague’s name when they want to talk about business and know more about Zero Latency.

Nehha Khilnani, founder, Connekting Dots, Boutique Communications Agency

I started Connekting Dots as a one-woman peon to proprietor. I don’t think being intimidated by male counterparts and society at large existed in my vocabulary. Because I knew my biggest strength was dedication and earnestly apart from knowing my job. Having said that, the man who always supported my dream with complete freedom is my father. Competition exists in every industry. But we have moved on to a time where we don’t measure our competition based on their gender, but rather on their passion and hard work, and I believe I hold immense amounts of both those qualities.



The perspective has changed over the years. Initially, it was hard being a female founder. There was some doubt and skepticism around my work, but as time passed, I have received recognition from my peers in the industry. This comes with determination and ambition. That being said, I still feel we have a long way to go when it comes to complete realistic equality between men and women. Personally, there are not as many challenges, as we are in a day and age where you see the majority of our media industry being led by women leaders. I have my own voice to rise above stereotypical expectations of society and overcome my own negative self-talk due to external perspectives. The real challenge is just to build a real support system and network regardless of gender or stage in life.



Rakhee Mehta (left) and Anushka Gupta (right) have never let challenges get the better of them and have found strength from people around them to deal with it. Photo Courtesy: Magicrise Wellness/MyMuse



Rakhee Mehta, founder, Magicrise Wellness, Wellness platform

Typically, the world view is quite framed with the home view. I have never faced disparity in my formative years. In fact, the strongest thing I have received from my family is empathy, manners, confidence and a lot of judicious sense. I think I have carried that through life. Hence, I do not enter a room with a myopic view of male or female demarcation. So, I don’t feel phased out even if I enter an all-male board room and never really make a note of it. I always feel if someone feels superior or inferior it is due to the complexities of their minds not ours.

Wisdom and education are two attributes which get saluted in every room and I am glad to say that most places in society and work have always welcomed me with open arms. I run a primarily all-women empowered team and I feel as a team leader, I have taught them the exact same modus operandi. We talk openly and think unitedly and are thinking of unified growth of our company on both personal and professional fronts. I also believe you attract how you think and most recent partnerships with male counterparts are gentlemen who strongly empower the women in their lives. To name a few - Chintan Gandhi, director of Millennium Herbal Care - his wife runs her own brand Sovacare alongside him. Salil Acharya, Actor/RJ, his wife besides pursuing an acting runs her own music business. We have recently tied up with actor Tiger Shroff for MFN (matrix fight night). Tiger is building this dream project as per his mother Ayesha Shroff’s, sister Krishna Shroff and coach Alan Fernandes’s vision.

Anushka Gupta, co-founder, MyMuse, Intimate wellness brand

As a female, one of my male counterparts is my husband, Sahil, who I co-founded the company with. It has honestly made us stronger as partners. We support each other’s strengths and make up for each other’s weaknesses. As for society, I try not to live my life wondering ‘log kya kahenge’. The perspective has changed - it's more accepted to see women in leadership roles. However, that doesn't mean it's as easy as our male counterparts unfortunately. The way we navigate these roles, and to these roles is always harder fought. We have to show we're twice as capable. And once we get there, we have to constantly prove we deserve to be there. I know I have a long way to go. But I want to make the path easier for the women working at MyMuse. From recognising their work, to giving them a voice to be heard. I want to lead the company to a place where when you hear about our company - you don't associate it with my name, but all the women who work there. Next time we do this interview - it'll be with someone else from the team.

As far as awareness about intimate wellness, I think the biggest challenge is simply to have the conversation. Society makes it seem like talking about sexual wellness should be cloaked in shame. We need to get past this taboo. Away from people shaming a very natural part of what it is to be human. It's a problem when women are afraid to ask questions, and that's something we need to overcome. Give women a space, a louder voice, and support them. Going to a gynaecologist is embarrassing - we have a long way to go if we want to talk about sexual wellness for the sake of pleasure. However, I have seen a noticeable shift in our society where people are becoming more open about the conversation of sexual wellness. It's definitely a slow climb up a steep hill, but every step matters. When people start taking pleasure into their own hands, it's a step forward. When they do it without shame, another step. When we can talk about it openly and honestly, it is another. I do believe we'll be getting to the top sooner rather than later. It's been two years now since we launched MyMuse, and some of the challenges we currently still face is educating people about intimacy and pleasure. People still believe that using such products makes them less than - but that can't be further from the truth. Our products are meant to enhance - not replace. It's so you can enjoy the ride as much as possible. We'll get there. Every conversation is one step closer.

Also Read: Setting the bar high: Women reveal what it’s like tending bar in a male dominated industry