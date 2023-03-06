Breaking News
Updated on: 06 March,2023 06:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Women's Day: Free travel facility for women throughout the day, announces MBMC

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has taken an initiative to provide free travel facility for women throughout the day on March 8 – on the occasion of International Women’s Day – said a press release.


“Through the Mira Bhayander Municipal Transport Corporation, passenger buses are being operated within the city and outside the city to Thane, Borivali,” read the release.



Dilip Dhole – Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation – had given instructions to provide free travel facility to women in the transport service bus of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation throughout the day for what has been described as “a social commitment”.


The release further read: “The facility of free travel has been provided on the buses of the transport service for the last two years on the occasion of International Women's Day.”

In a similar move, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a 25 per cent discount on fees for women at its four functional swimming pools on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Deputy Commissioner Kishore Gandhi confirmed this. Depending on the type of swimming pool, the annual fee ranges from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,100.

