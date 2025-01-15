The station has remained a vital link in India’s rail network, blending historical significance with modern functionality, an official statement said

Nagpur Railway Station in Maharashtra, a landmark of Indian Railways has completed 100 years of service, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement said that it was officially inaugurated on January 15, 1925, by Sir Frank Sly. The station has remained a vital link in India’s rail network, blending historical significance with modern functionality.

Strategically situated at the intersection of the Howrah–Mumbai and Delhi–Chennai corridors, Nagpur Railway Station serves as a critical junction in the nation’s transportation map. Its iconic Diamond Crossing, where two major railway lines converge, highlights its unique role in connecting different parts of the country.

It said, "Over the years, Nagpur Railway Station has evolved into one of the busiest hubs in Indian Railways. Currently, it handles an average of 283 trains daily, with 96 trains originating or terminating at the station and 18 trains starting their journey here. The station has also witnessed remarkable growth in passenger numbers, recording an average daily footfall of 64,541 during the financial year 2023-24, amounting to a total of 2.36 crore passengers. In the current financial year, the daily average has surged to 68,729 passengers, reflecting its ever-increasing importance."

According to the railways, the station’s journey began in 1867 when the railways first reached Nagpur, heralding a new era of connectivity. It was later renamed Nagpur Junction in 1920, the same year it welcomed Mahatma Gandhi during the Non-Cooperation Movement. The current station building, inaugurated in 1925, has since stood as a testament to the city’s enduring legacy in India’s transportation history.

The Nagpur Railway Station is on the cusp of a major transformation today. With a redevelopment project worth Rs 488 crore launched in December 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said.

It said that the station is set to offer world-class amenities, including a roof plaza, multimodal integration, and eco-friendly infrastructure. This ambitious initiative is aimed at enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency, ensuring the station’s relevance for generations to come.

The statement further said that modernisation efforts have also included the introduction of the prestigious Vande Bharat Express in December 2022, underscoring Nagpur’s role as a hub of innovation and progress within the Indian Railways network.