The new Vande Bharat sleeper train was spotted between Kandivali and Borivali stations duringthe trial run on Wednesday, January 15. (Pic/Nimesh Dave)

A new prototype of a Vande Bharat sleeper coach train underwent a trial with a top speed of 130 kmph between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central on Wednesday, Western Railway officials said, PTI reported.

As part of the ongoing trials, the 16-coach train set with swanky interiors reached Mumbai Central at around 1:50 pm and departed for Ahmedabad at 2:45 pm, a senior WR official.

The train was scheduled to reach Mumbai Central at 12.40 pm, but it reached around one hour and 10 minutes late due to some "unavoidable" reasons, officials said.

“We conducted a Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) trial of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train at a speed of 130 kmph between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central,” a senior Western Railway official said.

The Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) will issue a final certificate after the analysis of the train. RDSO is responsible for the design and standardisation of railway equipment in the country.

WR said that the semi-high-speed train has 11 AC-3 tier coaches, 4 AC-2 tier coaches, and one first-class AC coach. These are equipped with features like charging ports for mobile devices, a foldable snack table, an integrated lighting system, and a laptop charging setup, PTI stated.

The train has a combined gangway for smooth movement, dog boxes at both ends, adequate linen space, and 38 special seats for attendants, stated PTI. Additionally, all coaches, as per PTI, are HL3 compliant for fire safety and include Braille navigation for visually challenged passengers.

The AC first-class coach has 24 seats, and the second AC coaches have 48 seats each.

Western Railway said, among the 3rd AC coaches, five have 67 seats each, and four have 55 seats each.

