Over the past month, the all-women’s team has undergone rigorous training to manage and maintain 25kV and 110kV equipment at Mahalaxmi Traction Substation, an official said.

The all-women team at work. Pic/Western Railway

Listen to this article Mumbai: Western Railway now has its first 'All-Women Maintenance Team' x 00:00

In a first, the Western Railway now has its first 'All-Women Maintenance Team' in Mumbai, an official statement said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a significant move that highlights the changing role of women in traditionally male-dominated industries, the Western Railway has launched an all-women maintenance team in its Mumbai Suburban Traction (TRD) department, it said.

Over the past month, the all-women team has undergone thorough training to handle and maintain high-voltage equipment, including 25kV and 110kV systems at the Mahalaxmi Traction Substation. After completing their training, the team has been fully equipped to work independently while following strict safety protocols, officials said.

The initiative marks a major step forward in promoting gender equality and empowering women in technical roles, the officials said.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, maintenance teams are the backbone of reliable train operations, ensuring seamless functioning of power supply installations in the AC Traction system. Over the past month, this women’s team has undergone rigorous training to manage and maintain 25kV and 110kV equipment at Mahalaxmi Traction Substation. The team has been officially deployed to work independently, adhering to stringent safety protocols.

The formation of this all-women team is not just a milestone for Western Railway but also a testament to the organisation's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in traditionally male-dominated fields. By empowering women to lead in technical and operational roles, Western Railway continues to inspire change and pave the way for a more inclusive future, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in an earlier statement, the Western Railway had stated its remarkable progress in different areas of its network in the year 2024, with significant progress in infrastructure, passenger services, safety measures, etc.

Western Railway commissioned 352 km of new tracks, including gauge conversions and doubling works. More than 97 per cent of Western Railway's broad gauge route is now electrified, it said.

Stations like Surat, Somnath, Sabarmati, and Ahmedabad are being redeveloped into world-class facilities.

Additionally, stations like Vapi, Valsad, and Rajkot have been equipped with Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras for affordable medicines.

The number of suburban services were increased from 1,394 to 1,406, with AC local trains crossing the 100 mark (109 services) in 2024, it said.