Western Railway introduces Vande Bharat Express for use in film shoots for the first time

Western Railway introduces Vande Bharat Express for use in film shoots for the first time

Updated on: 08 January,2025 01:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The Vande Bharat Express train was used for a film shoot for the first time on Indian Railways at Mumbai Central on Western Railway this morning

The Western Railway on Wednesday pioneered the national iconic train Vande Bharat Express into film shootings.


The Vande Bharat Express train was used for a film shoot for the first time on Indian Railways at Mumbai Central on Western Railway this morning.


Three-time National Film Award winner Shoojit Sarkar is shooting for his new project.


"WR has streamlined the approval processes for film shootings and we are proactive with all such proposals. It's a single window system. We want all agencies to directly approach us and will ensure quick decision making and approval process," Western Railway chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek said.

