Breaking News
Heat on Maharashtra coaching classes after Delhi drowning tragedy
Mumbai: Parents protest fee hike at DAV Public School, demand rollback
Nutan Dal Mill fraud: Court denies bail to absconding fraudster Nareshkumar
Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop
Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Western Railway revises Mumbai CentralAhmedabad Vande Bharat Express train timings check details

Western Railway revises Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train timings, check details

Updated on: 30 July,2024 05:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that the timings of Train No. 22961 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express was being revised w.e.f. 24th August, 2024

Western Railway revises Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train timings, check details

Vande Bharat train. Representative Pic/File

Listen to this article
Western Railway revises Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train timings, check details
x
00:00

The Western Railway on Tuesday said that it has decided to revise Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train timings.


In an official statement, the Western Railway said that the timings of Train No. 22961 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express was being revised.



According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the timings of Train No. 22961 has been revised for operational reasons w.e.f. 24th August, 2024.


Details of the change in timings are as under:-

Station  Existing Time Revised Time 
Mumbai Central 15:55 15:45
Borivali 16:20/16:23 16:10/16:13
Vapi 17:43/17:45 17:40/17:42
Surat 18:43/18:48 18:38/18:43
Vadodara 20:16/20:19 20:11/20:14
Ahmedabad 21:25 21:15

Western Railway extends trips of six pairs of special trains

In an another statement on Monday, the Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of six pairs of special trains on special fare.
            
According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

1.    Train No. 02200 Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai Weekly Superfast special has been extended up to 31st August, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 02199 Virangana Lakshmibai Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 29th August, 2024.

2.    Train No. 04126 Bandra Terminus - Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 27th August, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 04125 Subedarganj – Bandra Terminus Superfast Weekly Special has been extended up to 26th August, 2024. 

3.    Train No. 01920 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Tri-Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 01st September, 2024. Similarly, 01919 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Tri-Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 31st August, 2024.

4.    Train No. 01906 Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 27th August, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 01905 Kanpur Central – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 26th August, 2024.

5.    Train No. 04166 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 29th August, 2024. Similarly, 04165 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 28th August, 2024.

6.    Train No. 04168 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 26th August, 2024. Similarly, 04167 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 25th August, 2024.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai trains western railway mumbai news Vande Bharat Express maharashtra ahmedabad gujarat

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK