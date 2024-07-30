Western Railway revises Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train timings, check details

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that the timings of Train No. 22961 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express was being revised w.e.f. 24th August, 2024

The Western Railway on Tuesday said that it has decided to revise Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express train timings.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that the timings of Train No. 22961 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express was being revised.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the timings of Train No. 22961 has been revised for operational reasons w.e.f. 24th August, 2024.

Details of the change in timings are as under:-

Station Existing Time Revised Time Mumbai Central 15:55 15:45 Borivali 16:20/16:23 16:10/16:13 Vapi 17:43/17:45 17:40/17:42 Surat 18:43/18:48 18:38/18:43 Vadodara 20:16/20:19 20:11/20:14 Ahmedabad 21:25 21:15

Western Railway extends trips of six pairs of special trains

In an another statement on Monday, the Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of six pairs of special trains on special fare.



According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 02200 Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai Weekly Superfast special has been extended up to 31st August, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 02199 Virangana Lakshmibai Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 29th August, 2024.

2. Train No. 04126 Bandra Terminus - Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 27th August, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 04125 Subedarganj – Bandra Terminus Superfast Weekly Special has been extended up to 26th August, 2024.

3. Train No. 01920 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Tri-Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 01st September, 2024. Similarly, 01919 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Tri-Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 31st August, 2024.

4. Train No. 01906 Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 27th August, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 01905 Kanpur Central – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 26th August, 2024.

5. Train No. 04166 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 29th August, 2024. Similarly, 04165 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 28th August, 2024.

6. Train No. 04168 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 26th August, 2024. Similarly, 04167 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 25th August, 2024.