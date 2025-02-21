Breaking News
Mumbai: Amrit Bharat Express arrives on Central Railway for trials

Updated on: 22 February,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Push-pull train for general public to undergo extensive testing along Igatpuri, Pune ghat sections

Mumbai: Amrit Bharat Express arrives on Central Railway for trials

The train arrives in Mumbai. Pic/Aditya Kambli

The much-awaited Amrit Bharat Express—the unreserved Janata Vande Bharat train for the general public—made its arrival on Central Railway on Friday. The train will be undergoing extensive trials on the ghat sections of Igatpuri and Pune.


The Amrit Bharat Express is a push-pull train with locomotives on either side is a class of superfast, non-air-conditioned, low-cost, sleeper cum unreserved service that connects cities more than 800 km apart. The routes of these trains are yet to be finalised on Central Railway. A trial had been conducted on Western Railway a few months ago.


“Yes. The train has arrived in Mumbai on Central Railway and will be going on trials from Saturday. Elaborate runs of the train will be taken on the ghat section also,” Central Railway spokesperson said.


Though officials said that no routes had been finalised, sources said that four Amrit Bharat train services had been planned from Pune to places in north India.
The train provides improved facilities for better-designed seats and luggage racks for increasing volume, mobile charging points with mobile holders, LED lights, CCTV, public information system and is a vestibule train. Two locomotives attached on either side of the train cut down the time of reversal taken by the train.

800
Distance in km train covers each single trip

central railway pune maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

