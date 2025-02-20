Central Railway has intensified ticket checking drives in Mumbai's AC locals, penalising 81,709 passengers for irregular travel and recovering Rs 2.7 crore in fines. The initiative aims to curb ticketless travel and enhance commuter experience

The Mumbai Suburban Railway System, often referred to as the city's lifeline, continues to witness an increasing number of passengers commuting daily. The Central Railway network alone carries approximately 3.9 million passengers each day across 1,810 services. Among these, 66 air-conditioned (AC) local services cater to around 76,836 passengers per day, offering enhanced travel comfort. However, the growing issue of irregular travel has prompted authorities to intensify ticket-checking campaigns, leading to a substantial rise in penalties imposed on fare evaders.

In an ongoing effort to curb unauthorised travel and maintain the integrity of the suburban railway system, the Mumbai Division of Central Railway has been conducting rigorous ticket-checking drives in AC locals and at railway stations. These special checks aim to penalise ticketless travellers while deterring others from engaging in irregular travel.

Between April 2024 and January 2025, a staggering 81,709 cases of irregular travel were detected in AC locals, resulting in penalties amounting to Rs 2.70 crore. This represents a significant increase when compared to the 35,885 cases recorded during the same period in the previous financial year, which had resulted in Rs 1.19 crore in penalties. This marks an astonishing 127% increase in revenue collected from ticketless travellers.

The most recent figures for January 2025 indicate that 8,535 passengers were caught travelling without valid tickets, leading to fines worth Rs 27.82 lakh. This is a sharp rise from January 2024, which saw 3,511 cases and Rs 11.83 lakh in penalties. The revenue increase stands at 135.05%, while the number of offenders has surged by 143.09%.

Similarly, in previous months:

December 2024: 9,134 cases detected, Rs 29.56 lakh in penalties recovered.

November 2024: 9,698 cases detected, Rs 31.84 lakh in penalties recovered.

October 2024: 11,532 cases detected, Rs 37.45 lakh in penalties recovered.

These figures reflect the persistent efforts of Central Railway in tackling ticketless travel and ensuring compliance with ticketing norms.

To further enhance passenger convenience while cracking down on irregular travel, Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has introduced several initiatives:

Dedicated AC Task Force – A special team assigned to monitor ticket compliance in AC locals.

WhatsApp Complaint Number (7208819987) – A messaging service for passengers to report issues related to ticketless travel during peak hours. (It is important to note that this number is for messaging only, and phone calls will not be entertained.)

Special Monitoring Team – A task force responsible for overseeing and addressing irregular travel concerns effectively.

Central Railway remains committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for all bonafide passengers. Authorities urge commuters to purchase valid tickets and refrain from irregular travel to avoid inconvenience and penalties. By travelling responsibly, passengers contribute to the efficient and smooth operation of Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

The railway authorities reiterate their stance on maintaining strict vigilance against ticketless travel while continuing to introduce passenger-friendly initiatives. As Mumbai’s bustling local train network grows, measures like these ensure that travel remains dignified, accessible, and hassle-free for all.