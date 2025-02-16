As congestion and poor infrastructure make getting around the city cumbersome and dangerous, we join Mumbaikars on their treacherous trek to work and back. Part 1: Kalwa

Siddhesh Desai (in black and green striped pullover), a research scientist from Kalwa, trying to board a train

Sixty-eight people died after falling off overcrowded trains under the Thane railway police’s jurisdiction between January and December 2024. This jurisdiction covers Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva and Airoli—one of the busiest stretches of Central Railway. During rush hour, these stations, especially those beyond Thane, become so packed that even standing on the platform is a challenge, let alone boarding a train. While most stations have slow and fast halts with multiple options, Kalwa remains overcrowded due to its proximity to Thane and the fact that trains arrive packed from both directions.

Forty-year-old Siddhesh Desai, a research scientist from Gholai in Kalwa, has a daily struggle—not with work, but with his commute. Catching a Mumbai-bound local from Kalwa station in the morning is nearly impossible, so he has devised multiple ways to reach the office on time. These include hiring a regular auto driver, travelling in the opposite direction to board a less crowded train, or getting down at Thane to catch an empty local. The Kalwa-Mumbra-Diva stretch is infamous for being one of the deadliest railway corridors.

A frustrated Siddhesh decides to travel via auto after missing the train

mid-day accompanied Siddhesh on his morning commute to witness the ordeal firsthand. We started from his home near Gholai Nagar, about a kilometre from Kalwa station. The area is congested, with dug-up roads and an irregular bus service, forcing most commuters to rely on shared autos. As we reached the station, Siddhesh paid the auto driver in advance to save time—an essential move when every second counts.

With his rucksack in one hand and mobile in the other, tracking the m-indicator app, Siddhesh suddenly yelled, “Run!” A CSMT-bound local was approaching. We sprinted onto the platform, but before the train even halted, people had already latched onto it. The moment it stopped, a chaotic struggle ensued—passengers inside trying to get off, while those outside shoved their way in. A few managed to disembark, only for the gap to be instantly filled by others forcing their way inside.

Siddhesh Desai, commuter

Siddhesh couldn’t get in. The train pulled away, bursting at the seams, with passengers dangerously hanging from the doors, clinging onto overhead handles and grooved steel bars.

The indicator showed another train arriving, but it was delayed. As minutes ticked by, the platform became even more crowded. “Railways decide amenities based on ticket sales and station footfall, but that logic is flawed. Kalwa commuters travel all the way to Dombivli just to find space on a train. They start early, wasting time in reverse travel. The numbers don’t reflect the real struggle. We need more fast trains and additional platforms here,” Desai argued.

As we spoke, another overcrowded train screeched to a halt—this time, packed with a bhajan mandal clanging cymbals inside. Again, no space. Four trains passed, yet Siddhesh remained stranded. Half an hour had passed. Running out of options and late for work, he called his trusted auto driver.

The auto navigated the jammed Kalwa road bridge and, after another 30-minute battle with traffic, finally reached Thane station. From there, Siddhesh managed to board a train, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow passengers until he finally reached work.

“This is my everyday struggle,” he sighed. “Some days, I get lucky. Most days, it’s a battle.”

Desperate commuters have even resorted to boarding empty trains illegally from Kalwa’s car shed before they officially originate at Thane. But this, too, sparks complaints, as Thane passengers claim these ‘originating’ trains arrive already packed.

And so, the brutal cycle continues.

Siddhesh Desai’s age in years