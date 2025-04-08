After their departure, swashbuckling Nicholas Pooran made sure to continue the momentum. He played an unbeaten knock of 87 runs in 36 balls. The left-hander entertained the crowd by smashing 7 fours and 8 sixes

Nicholas Pooran (Pic: X/@LucknowIPL)

Listen to this article LSG vs KKR, IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 87-run knock helps Lucknow post 238 runs x 00:00

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a mammoth 239 runs for the loss of three wickets in the ongoing IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having been put to bat first, LSG's opening duo Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh showcased a dominating show with the willow. Markram smashed a 28-ball 47, which was laced with four boundaries and two sixes. On the other hand, Marsh garnered 81 runs in just 48 balls. His knock included six fours and five sixes.

Also Read: MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Top moments from the blockbuster Wankhede clash

After their departure, swashbuckling Nicholas Pooran led the batting onslaught to ensure the momentum was never lost. He played an unbeaten knock of 87 runs in 36 balls. The left-hander entertained the crowd by smashing seven fours and eight sixes.



Pooran, being the leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2025, bettered his tally of runs from 201 to 288 runs.

Coming in to bat at number four, Abdul Samad scored six runs in four balls, including 1 four. David Miller too stayed unbeaten on four runs off the same number of deliveries. Captain Rishabh Pant didn't get a chance to bat and his form with the willow is yet to be seen.

KKR's lead pacer Harshit Rana bagged two wickets by conceding 51 runs in four overs. Burly all-rounder Andre Russell managed to claim one wicket. Completing two overs, he conceded 32 runs.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine went wicketless in the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow.

With both teams coming on the back of two wins and the same number of defeats, LSG and KKR will look to get an early edge.



With both teams coming on the back of two wins and the same number of defeats, LSG and KKR will look to get an early edge in the ongoing cash-rich league.