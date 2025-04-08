KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

The IPL 2025 clash between the Knight Riders and the Giants promises to be a run-fest as the match will see power-hitters such as Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller and Nicholas Pooran feature

Venkatesh Iyer, Arshin Kulkarni during the net session ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants (Pic: X/@LucknowIPL)

The Eden Gardens is all lit up yet again to host the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at 3:30 pm today.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability



Lucknow Super Giants might come strong in the clash as some of its bowlers have started gaining their match fitness. Previously, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan were sidelined due to injuries.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

So far, in the history of the IPL, both teams have clashed against each other on five occasions, out of which Lucknow is leading the charts with three wins. Kolkata has managed to register two victories and will look to better their record at the Eden Gardens, on Tuesday.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI



Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.



Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, ABdul Samad, Shardul Tahkur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi.

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.