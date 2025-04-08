Breaking News
IPL 2025 | "I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year": MS Dhoni

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
In this IPL, Dhoni has not been able to make the kind of impact that he usually does while batting in the lower middle-order

MS Dhoni v RR in Guwahati recently. Pic/AFP

The legendary MS Dhoni stayed immune to the growing clamour around his future in the IPL, saying the decision to bring curtains on his career depends on how his body reacts to the demands of top-flight cricket and he has “10 months” to take a call.


In this IPL, Dhoni has not been able to make the kind of impact that he usually does while batting in the lower middle-order.


His lack of timing and ineffectiveness, evidenced in the 76 runs that he made from four matches, have prompted several experts to urge the multiple World Cup-winning skipper to move on. “I am still playing the IPL and it is one year at a time for me. I am 43 now and by the end of this IPL season, I will be 44,” Dhoni said on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s podcast recently.

“So, I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it’s not me to decide as it is my body that decides whether I can play or not,” he added.

However, the former Chennai Super Kings skipper, who led CSK to five IPL titles, said he is quite content with his achievements on the field.

“It is not about whether I am happy or unhappy. Whatever has happened has happened. It cannot be changed. It’s about accepting all of it. You know, whatever happens, I will not be able to add one more run to my international runs, and no one will be able to reduce them,” he said.

