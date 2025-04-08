Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Can Bukayo hit Real with Saka punch

Can Bukayo hit Real with Saka punch?

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hoping talented forward can deliver against mighty Madrid in quarter-final first leg at Emirates Stadium tonight

Can Bukayo hit Real with Saka punch?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) celebrates with winger Bukayo Saka after their win over Tottenham earlier this year. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Can Bukayo hit Real with Saka punch?
x
00:00

Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka can tilt the balance of power in Arsenal’s favour in Tuesday’s “beautiful” Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid. 


Saka, 23, is in contention to feature against Real in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium after making two substitute appearances since returning from three months on the sidelines. He hasn’t appeared in Arsenal’s starting line-up since December 21 at Crystal Palace, but showed he has shaken off the rust by scoring in his first game back against Fulham last week and impressing in Saturday’s draw at Everton. 


Back from hamstring surgery


Gunners boss Arteta is confident the England forward, who needed surgery on a hamstring injury, can play a decisive role as Arsenal look to eliminate holders Real. “He’s in a much better place. Obviously, we have built that up. He played 30 minutes against Fulham and he’s played 49 against Everton and after that he will be in a much better place.” 

Also Read: MI vs RCB, IPL 2025 highlights: Krunal’s 4-fer, Kohli-Patidar's batting blitz demolish MI at Wankhede

The Champions League is Arteta’s last chance to end his five-year trophy drought this season as Arsenal bid to win the tournament for the first time. Beaten by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals last season, Arsenal’s only Champions League final appearance ended in defeat against 
Barcelona in 2006. 

EPL runners-up for two years

Having finished as Premier League runners-up in 2023 and 2024, the Gunners are certain to miss the title again. Leaders Liverpool are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal after Arteta’s men were held by Everton recently. With that in mind, Arteta made five changes against Everton to keep his stars fresh for this Real Madrid  showdown. 

Arteta is relishing the opportunity to pit his wits against Ancelotti’s 15-time European champions: “One of the most beautiful games that you can play in football, in the highest European competition, against the team that has dominated that competition in the last 20-25 years. So, yeah, really looking forward to it.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uefa champions league arsenal real madrid football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK