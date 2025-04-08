Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hoping talented forward can deliver against mighty Madrid in quarter-final first leg at Emirates Stadium tonight

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) celebrates with winger Bukayo Saka after their win over Tottenham earlier this year. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Can Bukayo hit Real with Saka punch? x 00:00

Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka can tilt the balance of power in Arsenal’s favour in Tuesday’s “beautiful” Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

Saka, 23, is in contention to feature against Real in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium after making two substitute appearances since returning from three months on the sidelines. He hasn’t appeared in Arsenal’s starting line-up since December 21 at Crystal Palace, but showed he has shaken off the rust by scoring in his first game back against Fulham last week and impressing in Saturday’s draw at Everton.

Back from hamstring surgery

Gunners boss Arteta is confident the England forward, who needed surgery on a hamstring injury, can play a decisive role as Arsenal look to eliminate holders Real. “He’s in a much better place. Obviously, we have built that up. He played 30 minutes against Fulham and he’s played 49 against Everton and after that he will be in a much better place.”

The Champions League is Arteta’s last chance to end his five-year trophy drought this season as Arsenal bid to win the tournament for the first time. Beaten by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals last season, Arsenal’s only Champions League final appearance ended in defeat against

Barcelona in 2006.

EPL runners-up for two years

Having finished as Premier League runners-up in 2023 and 2024, the Gunners are certain to miss the title again. Leaders Liverpool are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal after Arteta’s men were held by Everton recently. With that in mind, Arteta made five changes against Everton to keep his stars fresh for this Real Madrid showdown.

Arteta is relishing the opportunity to pit his wits against Ancelotti’s 15-time European champions: “One of the most beautiful games that you can play in football, in the highest European competition, against the team that has dominated that competition in the last 20-25 years. So, yeah, really looking forward to it.”

