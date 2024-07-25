The Raigad Police said that traffic has been halted at Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune route to clear the debris resulting from a landslide amid heavy rains in the state. Meanwhile, one person died in a rockslide in Adharwadi village in Pune rural.

Traffic will be stopped for the next few hours until the debris is cleared," stated Raigad Police. Pic/Raigad Police

Listen to this article Pune rains: Three trapped in landslide in Lavasa; Tamhini Ghat closed for traffic x 00:00

The Raigad Police said that traffic has been halted at Tamhini Ghat on the Raigad-Pune route to clear the debris resulting from a landslide amid heavy rains in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Traffic will be stopped for the next few hours until the debris is cleared," stated Raigad Police according to a report by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, one person died in a rockslide in Adharwadi village in Pune rural.

"One person died and another was injured owing to a rockslide in Adharwadi village in Pune rural. Three people are also trapped in a landslide in Dasve village in Lavasa city. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has been sent for the search and rescue operation. Three people also died owing to electrocution in Pune city. Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are monitoring the situation," Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase informed.

“It is raining heavily in the hilly areas of Pune in the Western Ghats. In the next three hours, we are expecting heavy to moderately heavy rains in the Pune region," he added.

Diwase also appealed to citizens not to step out unnecessarily in the heavy downpours.

Meanwhile, owing to continuous rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam, the dam reached its full capacity on Thursday. As per information from the District Information Office, the Pune administration increased the speed and released the water into the Mutha River on Thursday at 6 am at a rate of 40,000 cusecs. An alert has been issued to the residents living along the riverbanks to be careful.

Following a continuous spell of heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, water entered the houses and buildings located in Ekta Nagri and Vitthal Nagar areas. The Pune Fire Department brought boats to evacuate the residents from these areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhor, Velha, Maval, Mulshi, Haveli and Khadakwasla and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall for these areas.

Meanwhile, a high tide is expected at 2.51 PM on Thursday in Mumbai. The city and the suburbs are experiencing moderate to heavy rains and heavy rains at some places.

(With ANI inputs)