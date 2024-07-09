Schools in Pune and Mumbai closed due to heavy rain as IMD issues red alert

Pune Collector has also encouraged citizens to exercise caution, avoid tourist activities near waterfalls, and only go out if required to safeguard their safety

In light of the Regional Meteorological Centre's rainfall warning, Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has announced the closure of all schools up to class 12 on Tuesday, July 9. This decision is intended to prevent any mishaps or emergencies that may affect schools.

Despite the closure, school personnel, including administrators, teachers, and non-teaching workers, have been requested to report to the school during office hours to assist with crisis management activities led by the local administration. The Collector has also encouraged citizens to exercise caution, avoid tourist activities near waterfalls, and only go out if required to safeguard their safety, reported ANI.

According to the report, similarly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9, due to the heavy rain warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"BMC has declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai tomorrow, July 9. The decision has been taken in view of the heavy rain warning issued by IMD," as per the BMC PR Department told ANI.

In Raigad, the District Collector has declared a holiday for schools and institutions on Tuesday, July 9, in reaction to the red alert for heavy rain. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Education (NMMC) Department has followed suit and declared a holiday for all schools under its control, the report added.

"Due to a heavy rain warning (red alert) in Raigad district, keeping in mind the safety of the students, all the schools and colleges in Raigad have been declared holiday on Tuesday, July 9th," said the Raigad collector office told the news agency.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on Monday. Also, a red alert has been issued for Pune and Satara. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai until July 12, stated the report.

Up to July 12, Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued an orange signal for Mumbai on July 9.