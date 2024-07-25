The catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam reached its full capacity on Thursday owing to continuous rainfall in Pune. As per information from the District Information Office, the Pune administration increased the speed and released the water into the Mutha River on Thursday at 6 am at a rate of 40,000 cusecs.

The Pune administration has issued an alert to the residents living along the riverbanks after water from Khadakwasla was released into Mutha river. Pic/PTI

At 4 am, the water was released at a speed of 27,203 cusecs. An alert has been issued to the residents living along the riverbanks.

Meanwhile, water has entered the houses and buildings in the Ekta Nagri and Vitthal Nagar areas as it has been raining continuously in Pune since Wednesday night. The Pune Fire Department has brought boats to evacuate the residents of the area.

Additionally, the District Information Office has also predicted gusty winds at the rate of 50 to 60 km per hour likely to occur in isolated places over Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

District Magistrate Suhas Diwas has directed all the schools in Pune to remain closed after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bhor, Velha, Maval, Mulshi, Haveli and Khadakwasla.

Advisories have also been issued to the public to stay indoors and venture out only if necessary.

Additionally, IMD issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in the state.

On Wednesday, an orange alert was issued in the state, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) from July 26 to July 27 for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region.

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that on Thursday and Friday, the city will likely get moderate to heavy rainfall with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are very likely. The high tide is expected at 2.51 pm.

(With ANI inputs)