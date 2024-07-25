Pune schools to remain shut today as IMD issues red alert amid heavy rainfall

Breaking News
IMD, in its Pune weather update, forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Pune district on July 24 and July 25, 2024. The alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places. 

Pune District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase announced that schools and colleges will be closed in Pune district on Thursday--July 25. The announcement came as the India Meteorological Department forecasted more heavy rains for the district and issued a Red alert. Diwase, in his order, stated that schools and colleges in Pune City, Pimpri Chinchwad, Mulshi, Khadakwasla, Bhor, Velha, Maval, Khed, Ambegaon, Junnar ghar and Haveli will remain closed on July 25. 


IMD, in its Pune weather update, forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Pune district on July 24 and July 25, 2024. The alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places. 




The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Pune district on July 24 and July 25, 2024, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in some areas. In response, the District Disaster Management Authority has announced preventive measures to ensure public safety, stated the district collector's order.

"The heavy rains, combined with the release of 40,000 cusecs of water from the Khadakwasla dam, pose a risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas of Pune city. As per the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Government Circular No. 2, I, Dr Suhas Divse, the Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on July 25, 2024, in the following regions: Bhor, Velha, Maval, Mulshi, Khadakwasla area of Haveli taluka, Khed, Ambegaon, Junnar ghat, and Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities," it added. 

All educational institutions, including government and private primary and secondary schools, Zilla Parishad schools, municipalities, aided and unaided schools, ashramshalas, anganwadis, and the Commissioner's Business and Training Centre in the affected areas will remain closed for students on July 25, 2024, the order further added. 

Diwase, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, in his order stated that despite the closure, principals, teaching and non-teaching staff are required to be present at their institutions during office hours "to assist with disaster management activities as directed by the local administration".

